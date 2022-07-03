Aloft Aerocity in New Delhi gets fast charger by ChargeZone

After setting up an EV fast-charger at JW Marriott Aerocity, ChargeZone has installed another electric vehicle fast-charger at one of Marriott International’s properties, the Aloft Aerocity, New Delhi. A few months ago, the EV charging solution company ChargeZone and luxury hospitality major Marriott International joined hands to set up 100 charging points at various Marriott hotels across India.

ChargeZone has installed a 60kW DC fast charger with a dual-gun setup at the Aloft Aerocity property. This CCS2 type charger can charge all the on-sale electric cars in the market. In fact, the hotel chefs prepared a special dish in the form of the EV charging station’s scale replica to celebrate the occasion.

The EV owners can charge their cars by downloading the ChargeZone app available for iOS and Android devices. The users can locate a charging point, start charging after getting an OTP, review the charging process, and make an online payment via the app. Besides this, it uses cloud-based software for real-time monitoring of nearby chargers when driving and notifies accordingly.

Meanwhile, ChargeZone has already installed fast-chargers at Marriott's hotels, such as The Westin Powai, JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar, JW Marriott Aerocity New Delhi, and Indore Marriott Hotel.