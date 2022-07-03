CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Aloft Aerocity in New Delhi gets fast charger by ChargeZone

    Authors Image

    Gajanan Kashikar

    270 Views
    Aloft Aerocity in New Delhi gets fast charger by ChargeZone

    After setting up an EV fast-charger at JW Marriott Aerocity, ChargeZone has installed another electric vehicle fast-charger at one of Marriott International’s properties, the Aloft Aerocity, New Delhi. A few months ago, the EV charging solution company ChargeZone and luxury hospitality major Marriott International joined hands to set up 100 charging points at various Marriott hotels across India.

    Front View

    ChargeZone has installed a 60kW DC fast charger with a dual-gun setup at the Aloft Aerocity property. This CCS2 type charger can charge all the on-sale electric cars in the market. In fact, the hotel chefs prepared a special dish in the form of the EV charging station’s scale replica to celebrate the occasion.

    The EV owners can charge their cars by downloading the ChargeZone app available for iOS and Android devices. The users can locate a charging point, start charging after getting an OTP, review the charging process, and make an online payment via the app. Besides this, it uses cloud-based software for real-time monitoring of nearby chargers when driving and notifies accordingly.

    EV Car Charging Portable Charger

    Meanwhile, ChargeZone has already installed fast-chargers at Marriott's hotels, such as The Westin Powai, JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar, JW Marriott Aerocity New Delhi, and Indore Marriott Hotel.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza launched – Why should you buy?

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Nexon EV Max Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020
    ByCarWale Team10 Feb 2020
    5409 Views
    40 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹ 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30thJUN
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹ 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30thJUN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi A8 L 2022
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Audi A8 L 2022

    ₹ 1.70 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    12th Jul 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.54 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Nexon EV Max Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 18.95 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 18.84 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 18.78 Lakh
    Pune₹ 18.84 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 18.86 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 18.83 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 18.88 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 18.83 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 19.77 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020
    ByCarWale Team10 Feb 2020
    5409 Views
    40 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Aloft Aerocity in New Delhi gets fast charger by ChargeZone