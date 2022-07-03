2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza accessories detailed

- Available in Metroscape and Terrascape accessory packages

- Customers can also choose from other exterior and interior accessories

Earlier this week, the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza has been launched at a starting price of Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The refreshed SUV can be had in four variants, nine exterior shades, and two gearbox options. The 2022 Brezza has also amassed over 45,000 bookings. Now, if you are one of them or are planning to buy the new Brezza, the carmaker has an array of accessories to glam up your purchase. Read on as we tell you more about it.

Firstly, one can choose from two accessories packages – Terrascape and Metroscape. The former pack is available for Rs 39,990 and includes accessories that help to give the SUV a rugged and butch appearance. On the outside, it offers fitments like front and rear bumper garnish, side cladding, wheel arch kit, spoiler extender, ORVM cover, and front grille garnish along with door visors. Inside, the kit offers seat covers, an illuminated sill guard, black mats, a trunk organiser, and wood inserts on the dashboard and on the door pads.

Moving to the Metroscape package, this kit is curated for buyers looking to give their Brezza a stylish look. For the exterior, the pack offers door visors, window frame kit, front and rear skid plates, grille and side cladding garnish in red, fender garnish, and ORVM cover. Inside, the cabin gets seat covers, cabin and boot mats, IRVM cover, steering cover, and puddle lamps. The Metroscape package is priced at Rs 42,990.

Besides these packages, customers will also be able to choose from a wide range of exterior and interior accessories like chrome garnish, door visors, seat covers, mats, touchscreen infotainment systems, side step, and front parking sensors.