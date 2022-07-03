CarWale
    2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza launched – Why should you buy?

    Nikhil Puthran

    2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza launched – Why should you buy?

    Maruti Suzuki has launched the 2022 Brezza in four variant options – LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+. The updated compact SUV is available in six monotone and three dual-tone colour options. The monotone colour options include Sizzling Red, Brave Khaki, Exuberant Blue, Magma Grey, Splendid Silver, and Pearl Arctic White. The dual-tone colour options include Sizzling Red with Midnight Black roof, Brave Khakhi with Arctic White roof, and Splendid Silver with Midnight Black roof. 

    The new Maruti Suzuki Brezza is available at a starting price of Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Read below to learn more about why you should buy the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

    What’s good about it?

    In addition to fresh cosmetic updates, the new Brezza now offers modern features and the latest safety equipment. For the first time, the new Brezza gets an electric sunroof. Additionally, depending on the variant, the vehicle offers a 360-degree camera, a head-up display, rear AC vents, ARKAMYS music system, and a nine-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment unit. Further, the vehicle includes over 40 connected car features, which include a remote function for AC operation, vehicle safety and security, location and trips, and vehicle status and alerts. The safety feature list includes up to six airbags, ISOFIX, ESP with hill hold assist, reverse parking sensors, and a high-speed alert system. 

    What’s not so good?

    The new Brezza is significantly pricier than the outgoing model. Additionally, most of the new feature additions are limited to the top-spec variant.

    Best variant to buy?

    The top-spec ZXi+ is a good option to consider as it offers the latest features such as a head-up display, 360-degree camera, six airbags, height-adjustable front seat belts, nine-inch SmartPlay Pro+, and Arkamys with surround sound system. Additionally, it also offers a wireless charging dock, cooled glove box, front centre armrest with storage, rear fast-charging USB, and auto-folding ORVMs. 

    Specifications

    Petrol 

    1.5-litre K15C Smart Hybrid – 102bhp at 6,000rpm and 136.8Nm of torque at 4,400rpm

    Five-speed manual and six-speed automatic transmission options

    LXi and VXi (MT) – 20.15kmpl

    ZXi and ZXi+ (MT) – 19.89kmpl

    VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+ (AT) – 19.80kmpl

    Did you know?

    Features like idle stop-start, brake energy regeneration, and torque assist during acceleration are standard across variants.

