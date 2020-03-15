Toyota Innova Leadership Edition - Now in Pictures

Toyota recently launched a special edition of the Innova Crysta. It's called the Leadership Edition and it comes with a few exterior and interior changes to distinguish itself from the standard MPV. This special edition is available in the VX trim and is priced at Rs 21.21 lakhs (ex-showroom). Let's take a look at the picture gallery of this special model that boasts of a dual-tone exterior.

It should be noted that this Leadership Edition is being offered in two exterior body colours only. This includes the wildfire red and the white pearl crystal shine, both paired with attitude black.

The dual-tone look is achieved thanks to the black roof, dual-tone bumpers and black door sills. Even the wheel arch cladding and alloy wheels are painted black.

Its interior is also finished in black seat covers and black roof lining. Like the small 'Leadership Edition' badge on the outside, the seat covers also adorn this badging.

This edition continues to get features like automatic headlights with LED DRLs, climate control, rain sensing wipers and a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system amongst others.

Power comes from a BS6-compliant 2.4-litre four-cylinder diesel engine, producing 148bhp and 343Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.