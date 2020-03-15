Please Tell Us Your City

Toyota Innova Leadership Edition - Now in Pictures

March 15, 2020, 05:30 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
33278 Views
Be the first to comment
Toyota Innova Leadership Edition - Now in Pictures

Toyota recently launched a special edition of the Innova Crysta. It's called the Leadership Edition  and it comes with a few exterior and interior changes to distinguish itself from the standard MPV. This special edition is available in the VX trim and is priced at Rs 21.21 lakhs (ex-showroom). Let's take a look at the picture gallery of this special model that boasts of a dual-tone exterior. 

Toyota Innova Crysta Exterior

It should be noted that this Leadership Edition is being offered in two exterior body colours only. This includes the wildfire red and the white pearl crystal shine, both paired with attitude black.

Toyota Innova Crysta Exterior

The dual-tone look is achieved thanks to the black roof, dual-tone bumpers and black door sills. Even the wheel arch cladding and alloy wheels are painted black. 

Toyota Innova Crysta Exterior

Its interior is also finished in black seat covers and black roof lining. Like the small 'Leadership Edition' badge on the outside, the seat covers also adorn this badging.

Toyota Innova Crysta Interior

This edition continues to get features like automatic headlights with LED DRLs, climate control, rain sensing wipers and a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system amongst others.

Toyota Innova Crysta Exterior

Power comes from a BS6-compliant 2.4-litre four-cylinder diesel engine, producing 148bhp and 343Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.

Toyota Innova Crysta Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 19.09 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 19.36 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 18.09 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 18.9 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 18.74 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 17.31 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 18.82 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 17.47 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 17.32 Lakhs onwards

