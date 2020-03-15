McLaren 570S replacement spied with a hybrid powertrain

- Will be the newest member of the Sports Series

- Expected to debut in 2021

McLaren has been quite busy lately with the debut on the new Elva, Speedtail and the more recent 765LT. Now the British carmaker has turned their focus on the Sports Series line-up which hasn’t seen any new entrant since the 570S and the 600LT. And our spy sleuths had caught a test prototype of the 570S replacement being tested in Germany wearing a hybrid badge on the side.

When it arrives, perhaps in 2021, this new model will be the first hybrid McLaren outside of the Ultimate Series line-up. Still in the early stages of development, the test mule was wearing the 570S body, but the cockpit was completely new. There were a few panels borrowed from the mental 620R racecar but the rest of the bodywork seems makeshift since the testing was being done on the underpinnings and the hybrid powertrain. At the rear, the rudimentary exhaust work further explains that this prototype was a testbed for a new engine.

Little pixelated image of the car on the open cockpit gives us a slight idea of what the new car could look like. Although inspiration from the bigger 720S or the new 765LT is evident, the car in the image isn’t similar to any McLaren currently on sale. Which could also mean that the carmaker will debut a new platform with a revised design language in the Sports Series.

No concrete details of the hybrid powertrain are available at the moment. The Woking-based carmaker might make use of the familiar V8 of the Sports Series and pair it with electric motor setup borrowed from the Ultimate Series. But there are reports of a new V6 under development for future line-up and it might debut with this 570S replacement.

More details of the new Sports Series member will surface in the coming months. So stay tuned to CarWale.