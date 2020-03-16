Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • New Hyundai Creta fuel efficiency figures revealed

New Hyundai Creta fuel efficiency figures revealed

March 16, 2020, 12:55 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
49863 Views
Be the first to comment
New Hyundai Creta fuel efficiency figures revealed

Ahead of its official launch, we reveal the ARAI fuel efficiency figures for the new Hyundai Creta. The new Creta will be available in three engine options in both manual and automatic transmission options. The 1.5-litre petrol engine with a manual transmission returns a fuel efficiency of 16.8kmpl, while the 1.5 litre petrol IVT variant has a slightly better fuel efficiency figure of 16.9kmpl. The 1.4-litre turbo GDi engine is only available with a seven-speed DCT transmission, which returns a fuel efficiency figure of 16.8kmpl. The 1.5-litre diesel manual option has a fuel efficiency figure of 21.4kmpl, while the 1.5-litre diesel automatic returns a fuel efficiency figure of 18.5kmpl. Hyundai claims that all variants of the new Creta have the best-in-segment fuel efficiency figures. 

Mechanically, the 1,497cc (1.5-litre) four-cylinder petrol engine produces 112bhp at 6,300rpm and 144Nm of torque at 4,500rpm. The six-speed manual transmission is available in E, S and SX variants, while the Intelligent Variable transmission (IVT) option is available in SX and SX(O) variants. The 1,353 (1.4-litre) four-cylinder turbo GDi comes mated to a seven-speed DCT transmission to generate 136bhp at 6,000rpm and 242Nm of torque between 1,500-3,200rpm. The Turbo petrol engine can be had in SX and SX(O) variants. The diesel version gets a 1,493cc (1.5-litre) four-cylinder engine that produces 112bhp at 4,000rpm and 250Nm of torque between 1,500rpm-2,750rpm. The six-speed manual version is available in E, EX, S, SX and SX(O) variants while the six-speed automatic is available in SX and SX(O) options. Click here to learn more about the new Hyundai Creta.

  • Hyundai
  • New Creta
  • Hyundai New Creta
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Hyundai Creta Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 11.68 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 12.13 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 11.22 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 11.68 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 11.78 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 11.1 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 11.58 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 11.13 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 11.1 Lakhs onwards

Popular Videos

Hyundai Creta | Shahrukh Khan Unveils New Creta | Launch in March 2020 | Auto Expo 2020

Hyundai Creta | Shahrukh Khan Unveils New Creta | Launch in March 2020 | Auto Expo 2020

Marking its first Indian appearance, the second ge ...

45 Likes
31913 Views

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Choosing between compact SUVs such as Maruti's ...

2052 Likes
393537 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Volkswagen T-RocVolkswagen T-Roc

18th Mar 2020

18L - ₹ 22L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Mar 2020

33L - ₹ 44L
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Mar 2020

10L - ₹ 11L
Honda New CityHonda New City

Mar 2020

10L - ₹ 14L
Maruti Suzuki Dzire FaceliftMaruti Suzuki Dzire Facelift

Apr 2020

6L - ₹ 8L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in