New Hyundai Creta fuel efficiency figures revealed

Ahead of its official launch, we reveal the ARAI fuel efficiency figures for the new Hyundai Creta. The new Creta will be available in three engine options in both manual and automatic transmission options. The 1.5-litre petrol engine with a manual transmission returns a fuel efficiency of 16.8kmpl, while the 1.5 litre petrol IVT variant has a slightly better fuel efficiency figure of 16.9kmpl. The 1.4-litre turbo GDi engine is only available with a seven-speed DCT transmission, which returns a fuel efficiency figure of 16.8kmpl. The 1.5-litre diesel manual option has a fuel efficiency figure of 21.4kmpl, while the 1.5-litre diesel automatic returns a fuel efficiency figure of 18.5kmpl. Hyundai claims that all variants of the new Creta have the best-in-segment fuel efficiency figures.

Mechanically, the 1,497cc (1.5-litre) four-cylinder petrol engine produces 112bhp at 6,300rpm and 144Nm of torque at 4,500rpm. The six-speed manual transmission is available in E, S and SX variants, while the Intelligent Variable transmission (IVT) option is available in SX and SX(O) variants. The 1,353 (1.4-litre) four-cylinder turbo GDi comes mated to a seven-speed DCT transmission to generate 136bhp at 6,000rpm and 242Nm of torque between 1,500-3,200rpm. The Turbo petrol engine can be had in SX and SX(O) variants. The diesel version gets a 1,493cc (1.5-litre) four-cylinder engine that produces 112bhp at 4,000rpm and 250Nm of torque between 1,500rpm-2,750rpm. The six-speed manual version is available in E, EX, S, SX and SX(O) variants while the six-speed automatic is available in SX and SX(O) options. Click here to learn more about the new Hyundai Creta.