BS6 Mahindra Bolero facelift spotted ahead of launch

- BS6 Mahindra Bolero facelift receives an updated fascia

- Model also receives crash-compliant and BS6 emission updates

Ahead of its launch that could take place in the coming weeks, the BS6-compliant Mahindra Bolero facelift has been spotted for the first time. The spy image shared on the web reveals the updated fascia of the model.

As seen in the spy images, the facelifted BS6 Mahindra Bolero receives an updated fascia that includes a new bumper, redesigned hood and new grille. The headlamp are also all-new units that feature chrome and black inserts.

Another highlight of the new Mahindra Bolero includes the 1.5-litre, three-cylinder diesel engine that has been updated to comply with the BS6 emission norms. The model will also receive structural updates to help it meet the crash test norms that came into effect late last year. Reports also suggest that the model will only be offered in the Power Plus variant although it has not been officially confirmed.

