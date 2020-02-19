Discounts of up to Rs 1.34 lakhs on Mahindra XUV500, Marazzo and Thar

Select Mahindra dealerships are offering large discounts across the product range in February. These benefits can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, accessories, extended warranty and maintenance packs.

The Mahindra Alturas G4 is available with a cash discount of Rs 50,000, accessories worth Rs 20,000, complimentary insurance for the first year, five-year warranty and a three year AMC maintenance pack. All variants excluding the W3 trim of the XUV500 are offered with a five-year warranty and accessories worth Rs 15,500. Additionally, the W7 and W9 trims are available with cash discount of Rs 10,000 while the W11 trim is offered with a cash discount of Rs 15,000.

Discounts on the Mahindra Thar and Bolero Power Plus are limited to a cash discount of Rs 13,000. The KUV100 Nxt can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 17,000 for the K2 trim, Rs 23,000 for the K4 petrol trim and Rs 38,000 for the K6 and K8 trims. The Marazzo is offered with a cash discount of Rs 31,000 for the M4 trim, Rs 72,000 for the M6 trim and Rs 1.34 lakhs for the M8 trim.

The Mahindra XUV300 BS6 petrol variants are available with a cash discount of Rs 20,000 for the W4 trim, five year warranty and accessories worth Rs 6,000 for the W6 trim and five-year warranty as well as accessories worth Rs 10,000 for the W8 and W8 (O) trims. Select variants of the Scorpio can be availed with a cash discount of up to Rs 29,600 and accessories worth Rs 15,000.