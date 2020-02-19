Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • India-bound Hyundai Verna facelift revealed in Russia

India-bound Hyundai Verna facelift revealed in Russia

February 19, 2020, 06:26 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
635 Views
Be the first to comment
India-bound Hyundai Verna facelift revealed in Russia

- Features updates to its front and rear profile

- Will share its powertrains with the Kia Seltos

- Expected to be launched later this year                                                                    

The India-bound Hyundai Verna facelift has been revealed in Russia as the 2020 Hyundai Solaris. Currently under road testing in India, the Verna facelift is expected to be launched in the second half of this year.

The new Hyundai Verna sports the ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design ethos, which can be seen on newer Hyundai cars. Most of the changes are at the front as the Verna features a large cascading grille and sharper projector headlamps. The bumper is all-new and so are the triangular projector fog lamps.

Hyundai Verna Facelift Interior

The profile continues with the coupe-like silhouette, but it gets different alloys. The taillights continue with the same design but gets a revised LED light signature. That said, the rear bumper is redesigned with multiple creases, plastic cladding and a faux diffuser.

Interiors are similar to the outgoing model, save for the new Venue-like touchscreen infotainment system. The Russian-spec car gets an all-black cabin, but we expect the Indian model to feature dual-tone interiors.

Hyundai Verna Facelift Exterior

Under the hood, the India-spec Hyundai Verna facelift will feature 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines from the Kia Seltos. These will be available with a six-speed manual transmission as standard. What’s more, the petrol motor will be coupled to a CVT while the oil burner will be paired to a six-speed torque converter. Considering the diminishing value of C-segment sedans, we don’t expect the Verna to come with a Seltos-sourced 1.4-litre TGDi turbo-charged petrol motor.

  • Hyundai
  • Hyundai Verna facelift
  • Verna facelift
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Auto Expo

Read all Auto Expo 2020 related articles now!

Read More
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Popular Videos

Hyundai Aura | Can It Better The Maruti Dzire?

Hyundai Aura | Can It Better The Maruti Dzire?

Hyundai kick-started 2020 with the all-new Aura – ...

119 Likes
28287 Views

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Choosing between compact SUVs such as Maruti's ...

1917 Likes
371149 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Toyota VellfireToyota Vellfire

26th Feb 2020

75L - ₹ 77L
Honda HR-VHonda HR-V

Feb 2020

12L - ₹ 16L
Tata GravitasTata Gravitas

Feb 2020

18L - ₹ 23L
BMW X1 FaceliftBMW X1 Facelift

5th Mar 2020

45L - ₹ 55L
Hyundai New CretaHyundai New Creta

17th Mar 2020

10L - ₹ 17L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in