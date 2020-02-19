India-bound Hyundai Verna facelift revealed in Russia

- Features updates to its front and rear profile

- Will share its powertrains with the Kia Seltos

- Expected to be launched later this year

The India-bound Hyundai Verna facelift has been revealed in Russia as the 2020 Hyundai Solaris. Currently under road testing in India, the Verna facelift is expected to be launched in the second half of this year.

The new Hyundai Verna sports the ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design ethos, which can be seen on newer Hyundai cars. Most of the changes are at the front as the Verna features a large cascading grille and sharper projector headlamps. The bumper is all-new and so are the triangular projector fog lamps.

The profile continues with the coupe-like silhouette, but it gets different alloys. The taillights continue with the same design but gets a revised LED light signature. That said, the rear bumper is redesigned with multiple creases, plastic cladding and a faux diffuser.

Interiors are similar to the outgoing model, save for the new Venue-like touchscreen infotainment system. The Russian-spec car gets an all-black cabin, but we expect the Indian model to feature dual-tone interiors.

Under the hood, the India-spec Hyundai Verna facelift will feature 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines from the Kia Seltos. These will be available with a six-speed manual transmission as standard. What’s more, the petrol motor will be coupled to a CVT while the oil burner will be paired to a six-speed torque converter. Considering the diminishing value of C-segment sedans, we don’t expect the Verna to come with a Seltos-sourced 1.4-litre TGDi turbo-charged petrol motor.