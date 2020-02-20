Please Tell Us Your City

Hyundai i20 revealed: Exterior Design highlights

February 20, 2020, 01:09 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
1887 Views
Be the first to comment
Hyundai i20 revealed: Exterior Design highlights

Hyundai has officially revealed the new-gen i20 in the digital guise ahead of its global premiere at the upcoming Geneva Motor Show. This third generation of the European supermini will come to India soon as the new Elite i20. Let us have a closer look at the design details of the new i20.

Sharper face:

Hyundai says the new i20 carries forward their Sensuous Sportiness design language which we first saw on the Le Fil Rouge Concept. The new Sonata was the first production car to wear this design philosophy and now the new i20 benefits from the same. The highlight of this design are the sharper and edgier headlamps. These headlamps converge on the edges of the cascading grille which is slowly becoming Hyundai’s trademark. The eyebrow styled LED day-time-running lights also add a lot of character to the fascia.

Hyundai New Elite i20 Exterior

Lower down the bumper is a sharp racecar-like lip-spoiler and on either side of the grille, the fog lamps are integrated into triangular recesses. We also liked the bonnet creases adding a muscular element to the hatchback.

Modern silhouette:

Moving on to the side, the new i20 has grown a bit. The dipping nose and cab-rearward profile make it look much larger and upmarket than before. The rounded surfaces on the side are replaced by sharp creases. The wheelbase is up by 10mm compared to the outgoing model but the exact dimensions of the new i20 aren’t divulged yet.

Hyundai New Elite i20 Exterior

The blacked-out roof along with A- and B-pillars are other notable highlights of the new i20. Along with it, the C-pillar gets a unique kink on its floating design. This kink is the extension of the chrome strip running below the window line which surprisingly is the only chrome element on the entire car. The wrap-around taillamps also look classy with its edgy design from the side. Also part of the update are those multispoke, dual-tone 17-inch alloy wheels. However, we don’t expect the same to be offered in India on the Elite i20.

Stylish rear:

Hyundai New Elite i20 Exterior

At the back, the triangulated LED taillamps are connected in the middle. The Z-motif on the taillamps looks chic especially when viewed from the rear three-quarters. There’s a black slat running across the tailgate as well making the rear windscreen appear larger than they are. However, the rear tailgate looks to be narrow for a supermini. But, Hyundai has revealed that the boot space is up by 25 litres to 351 litres. The contrasting chrome black diffuser lower down the bumper houses the rear license plate.

Futuristic cabin:

Hyundai New Elite i20 Exterior

Hyundai has only revealed the design sketch of the interior. But we expect the details should be out at the Geneva Motor Show where the car will make its public debut. The interior highlights are the all-digital instrument cluster and an adjoined floating infotainment screen both of which measure 10.25-inches. There’s also a newly-designed steering wheel which will be seen on the new Hyundai Creta as well. The horizontal louvres run across the rest of the dash. Other updates include - a host of new-age connectivity features, ambient lighting, advance wireless charging, and split-screen functionality for the touchscreen.

