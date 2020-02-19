Please Tell Us Your City

Porsche 911 Turbo spied undisguised ahead of Geneva debut

February 19, 2020, 04:52 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
451 Views
Be the first to comment
Porsche 911 Turbo spied undisguised ahead of Geneva debut

- Could be packing in more than 620bhp

- Expected to be showcased at the Geneva Motor Show

After a long wait, we are finally nearing the official reveal of the 911 Turbo. Porsche was recently spotted with the near-undisguised prototype of the force-induced 911 outside their facility in Germany. Expected to make an official debut at the upcoming 2020 Geneva Motor Show, the 911 Turbo has a few surprises hiding up its sleeves.

Porsche 911 Exterior

Firstly, there’s the engine. According to reports, the 3.8-litre flat-six turbocharged engine is expected to belt out close to 600bhp. This figure could be amplified to 620bhp and a whopping 800Nm in the Turbo S guise. Some rumours also claim the latter to punch out around 640bhp. That’s a huge increase over the previous-gen 911 Turbo’s 580bhp. With the added boost, the 911 Turbo should be able to sprint from 0-100kmph in under three seconds while the top-speed is mostly likely to be capped at 330kmph. The raw firepower will be sent to all four-wheel channelled through an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic. We don’t expect a manual transmission to be offered here.

Porsche 911 Exterior

Appearance-wise, there are the usual changes with a massive fixed wing at the back and an air-intake behind the doors on the widened rear fender. The Turbo model is likely to have a 50mm wider rear track over the standard model. It will also benefit from Porsche’s active aerodynamic kit along with bigger brakes to keep all that performance in check. It is expected to have a lower ride height and louder sports exhaust as a part of the performance upgrade. 

Porsche 911 Exterior

Porsche will also work on weight-saving measures for the Turbo, so on the inside, we’d see lighter sports seats and special upholstery options. Even the steering wheel will be different compared to the standard model. The Turbo will sit on 21-inch wheels hiding massive 420mm discs up front and 390mm disc at the back wrapped with 10-piston callipers.

Following the reveal of the new 911 Turbo and Turbo S, we expect the high-performance GT model namely the GT3 and GT2 along with their RS guise to follow suit soon after.

Porsche 911 Exterior
