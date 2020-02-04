Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Mahindra rolls out its 25th lakh vehicle from Nasik

Mahindra rolls out its 25th lakh vehicle from Nasik

February 04, 2020, 11:00 AM IST by Santosh Nair
4504 Views
Be the first to comment
Mahindra rolls out its 25th lakh vehicle from Nasik

- Mahindra’s Scorpio was the 25th lakh vehicle that was rolled out from the facility 

- Mahindra has shown immense commitment towards the Government of India’s make-in-India initiative 

Mahindra announced a significant milestone as the company rolled out its 25th lakh vehicle from its Nasik manufacturing facility.  

Mahindra began its journey with the Nasik manufacturing facility in 1981. Back then, it covered a total area of 147 acres and a production capacity of 210,000 vehicles. The first vehicle to roll out was the FJ Mini Bus, and only eight vehicles were manufactured per day. Today, over 700 vehicles are manufactured every day and they go on to reach more than 34 different countries across the globe. This plant currently makes the Scorpio, Marazzo, XUV300, Bolero, e-Verito, and Thar range.

Mahindra Scorpio Exterior

Vijay Kalra, Chief of Manufacturing, Mahindra's Automotive Division, said, “This achievement is a significant moment for us in our automotive journey and bears testimony to the relentless effort put in by each member of the Nasik plant. The plant has consistently achieved manufacturing excellence and reflects the commitment and spirit of our 'Rise' philosophy by accepting no limits. I am sure that this achievement will be a stepping stone to many more accolades for our Nasik plant in times to come.”

  • Mahindra
  • Scorpio
  • Bolero
  • Mahindra Scorpio
  • Mahindra Bolero
  • Mahindra Thar
  • thar
  • XUV500
  • Mahindra XUV500
  • TUV300
  • Mahindra TUV300
  • Marazzo
  • Mahindra Marazzo
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Auto Expo

Read all Auto Expo 2020 related articles now!

Read More
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Mahindra Scorpio Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 12.09 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 12.38 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 11.75 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 12 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 12.03 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 11.39 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 12.65 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 11.52 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 11.28 Lakhs onwards

Popular Videos

Mahindra TUV300 Is It A Better SUV Now?

Mahindra TUV300 Is It A Better SUV Now?

The facelifted TUV300 is Mahindra’s answer to t ...

1666 Likes
109496 Views

Mahindra Alturas G4 Better than the Toyota Fortuner. Here's Why

Mahindra Alturas G4 Better than the Toyota Fortuner. Here's Why

Yes, this Mahindra competes with the Toyota For ...

2888 Likes
327438 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Maruti Suzuki Ignis FaceliftMaruti Suzuki Ignis Facelift

7th Feb 2020

5L - ₹ 8L
Land Rover New Discovery SportLand Rover New Discovery Sport

Feb 2020

45L - ₹ 70L
Honda HR-VHonda HR-V

Feb 2020

12L - ₹ 16L
Tata GravitasTata Gravitas

Feb 2020

18L - ₹ 23L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Mar 2020

33L - ₹ 44L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)
Ad
Volvo XC40Volvo XC40 priceVolvo XC40 TnCVolvo XC40 Book Now

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in