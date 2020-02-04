Mahindra rolls out its 25th lakh vehicle from Nasik

- Mahindra’s Scorpio was the 25th lakh vehicle that was rolled out from the facility

- Mahindra has shown immense commitment towards the Government of India’s make-in-India initiative

Mahindra announced a significant milestone as the company rolled out its 25th lakh vehicle from its Nasik manufacturing facility.

Mahindra began its journey with the Nasik manufacturing facility in 1981. Back then, it covered a total area of 147 acres and a production capacity of 210,000 vehicles. The first vehicle to roll out was the FJ Mini Bus, and only eight vehicles were manufactured per day. Today, over 700 vehicles are manufactured every day and they go on to reach more than 34 different countries across the globe. This plant currently makes the Scorpio, Marazzo, XUV300, Bolero, e-Verito, and Thar range.

Vijay Kalra, Chief of Manufacturing, Mahindra's Automotive Division, said, “This achievement is a significant moment for us in our automotive journey and bears testimony to the relentless effort put in by each member of the Nasik plant. The plant has consistently achieved manufacturing excellence and reflects the commitment and spirit of our 'Rise' philosophy by accepting no limits. I am sure that this achievement will be a stepping stone to many more accolades for our Nasik plant in times to come.”