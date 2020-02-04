India-bound Jaguar I-Pace listed on website

The India-spec Jaguar I-Pace all-electric SUV has been listed on the carmaker's official India website. We expect it to be showcased post the upcoming Auto Expo in Delhi.

The I-Pace is Jaguar's first all-electric model. As far as its looks go, it features a rectangular grille with twin-pod LED headlights on either side. Its coupe-like roof line add to the appeal with a raked windshield at the rear, where it has slim tail lamp clusters. Its cabin is equipped with a three-spoke multi-function steering wheel and a digital instrument cluster. Featuring a touchscreen infotainment head-unit, the interior also gets a touch sensitive climate control system.

The Jaguar I-Pace is powered by two electric motors which produce the equivalent of 395bhp and 696Nm of torque. There's a 90kWh battery that offers a range of 470km (WLTP-rated) on a single charge. Apart from this, the car comes equipped with an automatic transmission.

This is Jaguar's first electric offering that was first showcased at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show. We expect it to share space with other Jaguar-Land Rover hybrid and electric vehicles at the automaker's pavilion at the Auto Expo. It might then be launched in India by the end of this year.