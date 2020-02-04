Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • India-bound Jaguar I-Pace listed on website

India-bound Jaguar I-Pace listed on website

February 04, 2020, 11:37 AM IST by Ninad Ambre
1295 Views
Be the first to comment
India-bound Jaguar I-Pace listed on website

The India-spec Jaguar I-Pace all-electric SUV has been listed on the carmaker's official India website. We expect it to be showcased post the upcoming Auto Expo in Delhi.

The I-Pace is Jaguar's first all-electric model. As far as its looks go, it features a rectangular grille with twin-pod LED headlights on either side. Its coupe-like roof line add to the appeal with a raked windshield at the rear, where it has slim tail lamp clusters. Its cabin is equipped with a three-spoke multi-function steering wheel and a digital instrument cluster. Featuring a touchscreen infotainment head-unit, the interior also gets a touch sensitive climate control system.

Jaguar I-Pace Interior

The Jaguar I-Pace is powered by two electric motors which produce the equivalent of 395bhp and 696Nm of torque. There's a 90kWh battery that offers a range of 470km (WLTP-rated) on a single charge. Apart from this, the car comes equipped with an automatic transmission.

This is Jaguar's first electric offering that was first showcased at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show. We expect it to share space with other Jaguar-Land Rover hybrid and electric vehicles at the automaker's pavilion at the Auto Expo. It might then be launched in India by the end of this year.

Jaguar I-Pace Exterior
  • Jaguar
  • Jaguar I-Pace
  • I-Pace
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Auto Expo

Read all Auto Expo 2020 related articles now!

Read More
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Popular Videos

Jaguar XE

Jaguar XE

Auto Expo 2016 updates: The 2016 Jaguar XE has ...

368 Likes
77407 Views

Jaguar XJ L: Featurette

Jaguar XJ L: Featurette

Treat yourself to an anomaly of a 'super car', ...

1206 Likes
186073 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza FaceliftMaruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift

6th Feb 2020

8L - ₹ 11L
Maruti Suzuki Ignis FaceliftMaruti Suzuki Ignis Facelift

7th Feb 2020

5L - ₹ 8L
Land Rover New Discovery SportLand Rover New Discovery Sport

Feb 2020

45L - ₹ 70L
Honda HR-VHonda HR-V

Feb 2020

12L - ₹ 16L
Tata GravitasTata Gravitas

Feb 2020

18L - ₹ 23L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Ask the experts1800 2090 230(Toll free)
Ad

Internet. Electric. What's Next?

#MGAtAutoExpo

Explore More

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in