Audi A8L launched in India: Now in Pictures

Audi has kick-started 2020 with two new launches. The Q8 flagship SUV was launched in January and following it closely is the new-gen A8 flagship sedan. Launched ahead of its public debut at the 2020 Auto Expo, the A8 L is priced at Rs 1.56 crore. Let us have a detailed look at the new Luxo-barge through our detailed picture gallery.

Just like the previous generation model, the new A8 L is only available in the long-wheelbase guise. It takes cues from the stately Prologue Concept showcased back in 2014.

Being a flagship saloon for Audi, the A8 debuts the all-new family design. A special highlight here is the sharp HD Matrix LED headlights with laser lights flanking the massive Audi grille.

There’s ample amount of chrome on the louvres and front bumper. The sleek design of the matrix headlamp adds a lot of character to a large sedan.

In profile, the A8 L is huge. Sitting around 5.3m in length, the sharp creases and sloping roofline make the A8 L look much more stately and majestic.

At the back, the tail light is now a single horizontal unit with OLED-infused with a new signature motif running across the tailgate.

A special highlight of the A8 is the coupe-like smooth flowing sloping roofline that gives the luxury sedan a sporty appeal.

On the inside, the A8 L’s cabin is all-new and a tech-fest to say the least. Firstly, there is a brand-new MMI system with haptic feedback integrated into a dual-screen setup.

The 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment screen dominates the centre dashboard and comes with all the connected services the Ingolstadt carmaker has on offer.

Adding a sense of opulence are the leather upholstery, electrically controlled air-con vents, ambient lighting, chrome back plastic and sporty steering wheel.

At the back, there's an acre of legroom thanks to the long wheelbase. The occupants also get feet massage function incorporated into the back of front-passenger seats.

The rear seats get electric adjustments and massage function along with entertainment screens and separate sunroof. Everything about the rear seats scream comfort and luxury.

Apart from five screens on the inside, the A8 L also comes with 23 speakers 1920 Watts Bang and Olufsen advanced sound system.

Under the long hood is a single powertrain option at the moment. The 3.0-litre TFSI V6 is capable of putting out 355bhp and 500Nm.

Power is sent to Quattro all-wheel-drive system through an eight-stage Tiptronic transmission. And 0-100kmph is achievable in 5.6 seconds.

This motor is BS6 compliant and comes fitted with 48V mild-hybrid technology. This can help the A8 L coast between 55-160kmph with the engine shut off.

Other hardware includes all-wheel steering helping manoeuvre the large sedan with ease. Safety-wise, Audi’s Pre-Sense can be had with 12 airbags.

The Audi A8 L rivals the other luxury sedans like BMW 7 Series and Mercedes-Benz S-Class apart from some similarly priced luxury SUVs like Range Rover Sports and Porsche Cayenne.

Pictures by Kapil Angane