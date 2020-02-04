Please Tell Us Your City

  Home
  News
  • Audi A8L launched in India: Now in Pictures

Audi A8L launched in India: Now in Pictures

February 04, 2020, 12:28 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
6238 Views
Be the first to comment
Audi A8L launched in India: Now in Pictures

Audi has kick-started 2020 with two new launches. The Q8 flagship SUV was launched in January and following it closely is the new-gen A8 flagship sedan. Launched ahead of its public debut at the 2020 Auto Expo, the A8 L is priced at Rs 1.56 crore. Let us have a detailed look at the new Luxo-barge through our detailed picture gallery.

Audi A8 L Exterior

Just like the previous generation model, the new A8 L is only available in the long-wheelbase guise. It takes cues from the stately Prologue Concept showcased back in 2014.

Audi A8 L Exterior

Being a flagship saloon for Audi, the A8 debuts the all-new family design. A special highlight here is the sharp HD Matrix LED headlights with laser lights flanking the massive Audi grille.

Audi A8 L Exterior

There’s ample amount of chrome on the louvres and front bumper. The sleek design of the matrix headlamp adds a lot of character to a large sedan.

Audi A8 L Exterior

In profile, the A8 L is huge. Sitting around 5.3m in length, the sharp creases and sloping roofline make the A8 L look much more stately and majestic.

Audi A8 L Exterior

At the back, the tail light is now a single horizontal unit with OLED-infused with a new signature motif running across the tailgate.

Audi A8 L Exterior

A special highlight of the A8 is the coupe-like smooth flowing sloping roofline that gives the luxury sedan a sporty appeal.

Audi A8 L Exterior

On the inside, the A8 L’s cabin is all-new and a tech-fest to say the least. Firstly, there is a brand-new MMI system with haptic feedback integrated into a dual-screen setup.

Audi A8 L Exterior

The 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment screen dominates the centre dashboard and comes with all the connected services the Ingolstadt carmaker has on offer.

Audi A8 L Exterior

Adding a sense of opulence are the leather upholstery, electrically controlled air-con vents, ambient lighting, chrome back plastic and sporty steering wheel.

Audi A8 L Exterior

At the back, there's an acre of legroom thanks to the long wheelbase. The occupants also get feet massage function incorporated into the back of front-passenger seats.

Audi A8 L Exterior

The rear seats get electric adjustments and massage function along with entertainment screens and separate sunroof. Everything about the rear seats scream comfort and luxury.

Audi A8 L Exterior

Apart from five screens on the inside, the A8 L also comes with 23 speakers 1920 Watts Bang and Olufsen advanced sound system.

Audi A8 L Exterior

Under the long hood is a single powertrain option at the moment. The 3.0-litre TFSI V6 is capable of putting out 355bhp and 500Nm.

Audi A8 L Exterior

Power is sent to Quattro all-wheel-drive system through an eight-stage Tiptronic transmission. And 0-100kmph is achievable in 5.6 seconds.

Audi A8 L Exterior

This motor is BS6 compliant and comes fitted with 48V mild-hybrid technology. This can help the A8 L coast between 55-160kmph with the engine shut off.

Audi A8 L Exterior

Other hardware includes all-wheel steering helping manoeuvre the large sedan with ease. Safety-wise, Audi’s Pre-Sense can be had with 12 airbags.

Audi A8 L Exterior

The Audi A8 L rivals the other luxury sedans like BMW 7 Series and Mercedes-Benz S-Class apart from some similarly priced luxury SUVs like Range Rover Sports and Porsche Cayenne.

Pictures by Kapil Angane

  • Audi
  • A8 L
  • Audi A8 L
Audi A8 L Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 1.84 Crores onwards
Bangalore₹ 1.96 Crores onwards
New Delhi₹ 1.8 Crores onwards
Pune₹ 1.84 Crores onwards
Hyderabad₹ 1.86 Crores onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 1.81 Crores onwards
Chennai₹ 1.88 Crores onwards
Kolkata₹ 1.73 Crores onwards
Chandigarh₹ 1.75 Crores onwards

