Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.
Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Mahindra reports 10 per cent growth in utility vehicle sales in December 2019

Mahindra reports 10 per cent growth in utility vehicle sales in December 2019

January 02, 2020, 05:22 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
9763 Views
Be the first to comment
Mahindra reports 10 per cent growth in utility vehicle sales in December 2019

- 10 per cent growth in utility vehicle segment in December 2019

- Four per cent growth in passenger vehicle sales in December 2019

The country’s largest utility car manufacturer, Mahindra has reported a 10 per cent growth in the utility vehicle segment with 15,225 units sold in December 2019 as against 13,891 units sold in December 2018. In the passenger vehicle (including utility vehicles, cars and vans) segment Mahindra has witnessed a four per cent growth in sales with 15,691 vehicles sold in December 2019 as compared to 15,091 vehicles sold in December 2018. 

Speaking on the occasion, Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales and Marketing, Automotive Division, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. said, “Our performance in the month of December is as per year end sales outlook and currently we are also comfortable with our overall stock levels. As we get into the new year, we are fully equipped to roll out our BS6 products and have taken all requisite measures for a smooth transition over the next three months”.

In terms of overall sales in 2019, Mahindra has witnessed a drop in sales across all vehicle segments. In the passenger vehicle segment, the company has witnessed a 14 per cent drop in sales with 1,52,859 units sold in 2019 as against 1,77,074 units sold in 2018. In the utility vehicle segment, the company has reported a 10 per cent drop in sales with  1,46,164 units sold in 2019 as against 1,62,949 units sold in December 2018.

  • Mahindra
  • Bolero
  • Mahindra Bolero
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
bell icon
Never miss an update
Receive latest updates from CarWale
Ad

Mahindra Bolero Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 8.8 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 9.34 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 8.64 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 8.7 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 8.99 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 8.27 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 8.78 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 8.46 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 8.33 Lakhs onwards

Popular Videos

2018 Mahindra Marazzo First Drive Review

2018 Mahindra Marazzo First Drive Review

The all-new Mahindra Marazzo is for those looki ...

65 Likes
56963 Views

Mahindra Alturas G4 Better than the Toyota Fortuner. Here's Why

Mahindra Alturas G4 Better than the Toyota Fortuner. Here's Why

Yes, this Mahindra competes with the Toyota For ...

987 Likes
76433 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi Q8Audi Q8

15th Jan 2020

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Tata Nexon EVTata Nexon EV

21st Jan 2020

15L - ₹ 17L
Tata AltrozTata Altroz

22nd Jan 2020

5.50L - ₹ 8L
Hyundai AuraHyundai Aura

Jan 2020

6L - ₹ 9L
MG ZS EVMG ZS EV

Jan 2020

20L - ₹ 25L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in