Mahindra reports 10 per cent growth in utility vehicle sales in December 2019

- 10 per cent growth in utility vehicle segment in December 2019

- Four per cent growth in passenger vehicle sales in December 2019

The country’s largest utility car manufacturer, Mahindra has reported a 10 per cent growth in the utility vehicle segment with 15,225 units sold in December 2019 as against 13,891 units sold in December 2018. In the passenger vehicle (including utility vehicles, cars and vans) segment Mahindra has witnessed a four per cent growth in sales with 15,691 vehicles sold in December 2019 as compared to 15,091 vehicles sold in December 2018.

Speaking on the occasion, Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales and Marketing, Automotive Division, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. said, “Our performance in the month of December is as per year end sales outlook and currently we are also comfortable with our overall stock levels. As we get into the new year, we are fully equipped to roll out our BS6 products and have taken all requisite measures for a smooth transition over the next three months”.

In terms of overall sales in 2019, Mahindra has witnessed a drop in sales across all vehicle segments. In the passenger vehicle segment, the company has witnessed a 14 per cent drop in sales with 1,52,859 units sold in 2019 as against 1,77,074 units sold in 2018. In the utility vehicle segment, the company has reported a 10 per cent drop in sales with 1,46,164 units sold in 2019 as against 1,62,949 units sold in December 2018.