Tata Motors domestic sales fall by 12% in December 2019

Tata Motors has revealed its sales report for the month of December 2019. The company sold a combined number of 46,903 vehicles last month, compared to 54,439 units during the same period in the previous year.

For the month of December, Tata Motors sold 12,785 passenger vehicle cars in December 2019 compared to 14,260 units in December 2018, reflecting a drop of -10%. The company sold 99,197 passenger vehicle cars in FY20, compared to 1,56,397 units in FY19, resulting in a drop of -37%.

In the domestic market, Tata Motors sold 44,254 units in December 2019, compared to 50,440 units in the same period last year, resulting in a drop of -12%. The company sold 3,47,796 units in FY20, compared to 4,97,972 units in FY19, reflecting a drop of -30%.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, “Our focus in December has been to drive retail and minimize the network stock in order to facilitate a smooth transition to BSVI. Our marketing campaigns and attractive consumer schemes resulted in the highest retail sales this fiscal. December retail was 83% higher than the off-take and the dealer network stock has been reduced to lowest ever level. Having almost completed our planned production and dispatches of BS4, we will start moving to BS6 production and dispatches from January and step up our volumes in the coming months. We unveiled our first premium hatchback ‘Altroz’ and Nexon EV and received an overwhelming response. We are gearing up for their market launch now. We are marching into the new year with an exciting product pipeline. We expect a gradual improvement in consumer sentiments and are well positioned to leverage the same.”