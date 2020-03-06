Discounts of up to Rs 2.40 lakhs on Mahindra Marazzo, XUV500 and Thar

Select Mahindra dealerships in India are offering huge discounts across the product portfolio in March 2020. These benefits can be availed in the form of cash discounts, extended warranty and complimentary accessories.

The BS4 Mahindra Alturas G4 is available with a cash discount of Rs 2.40 lakhs. The W5 and W11 variants of the BS4 XUV500 are offered with a cash discount of Rs 57,000 and Rs 77,000 respectively. The W7 and W9 trims of the SUV can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 72,000 each.

Discounts on the S5, S7, S9 and S11 variants of the Mahindra Scorpio are limited to a cash discount of Rs 25,000. The BS4 Bolero Power Plus can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 6,000 while the BS4 Thar is offered with a cash discount of Rs 30,000. The TUV300 is available with a cash discount of Rs 56,000 for the T4 and T6 trims, Rs 47,000 for the T8 trim and Rs 38,000 for the T10 (O) trim.

The Mahindra BS6 XUV300 is available with a five-year warranty under the W4, W6, W8 and W8 (O) trim. Additionally, the W6 trims is offered with accessories worth Rs 6,000 while the W8 and W8(O) trims can be availed with accessories worth Rs 16,000.

Discounts on the BS4 Mahindra KUV100 Nxt are limited to cash discounts of Rs 17,000 for the K2 trim, Rs 23,000 for the K4 trim, Rs 38,000 for the K6 trim and Rs 39,000 for the K8 trim. The BS4 Marazzo is offered with a cash discount of Rs 36,000 for the M4 trim, Rs 77,000 for the M6 trim and Rs 1.39 lakhs for the M8 trim.