Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Discounts of up to Rs 2.40 lakhs on Mahindra Marazzo, XUV500 and Thar

Discounts of up to Rs 2.40 lakhs on Mahindra Marazzo, XUV500 and Thar

March 06, 2020, 03:19 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
2474 Views
Be the first to comment
Discounts of up to Rs 2.40 lakhs on Mahindra Marazzo, XUV500 and Thar

Select Mahindra dealerships in India are offering huge discounts across the product portfolio in March 2020. These benefits can be availed in the form of cash discounts, extended warranty and complimentary accessories.

The BS4 Mahindra Alturas G4 is available with a cash discount of Rs 2.40 lakhs. The W5 and W11 variants of the BS4 XUV500 are offered with a cash discount of Rs 57,000 and Rs 77,000 respectively. The W7 and W9 trims of the SUV can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 72,000 each.

Discounts on the S5, S7, S9 and S11 variants of the Mahindra Scorpio are limited to a cash discount of Rs 25,000. The BS4 Bolero Power Plus can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 6,000 while the BS4 Thar is offered with a cash discount of Rs 30,000. The TUV300 is available with a cash discount of Rs 56,000 for the T4 and T6 trims, Rs 47,000 for the T8 trim and Rs 38,000 for the T10 (O) trim.

The Mahindra BS6 XUV300 is available with a five-year warranty under the W4, W6, W8 and W8 (O) trim. Additionally, the W6 trims is offered with accessories worth Rs 6,000 while the W8 and W8(O) trims can be availed with accessories worth Rs 16,000.

Discounts on the BS4 Mahindra KUV100 Nxt are limited to cash discounts of Rs 17,000 for the K2 trim, Rs 23,000 for the K4 trim, Rs 38,000 for the K6 trim and Rs 39,000 for the K8 trim. The BS4 Marazzo is offered with a cash discount of Rs 36,000 for the M4 trim, Rs 77,000 for the M6 trim and Rs 1.39 lakhs for the M8 trim. 

  • Mahindra
  • Scorpio
  • Bolero
  • Mahindra Scorpio
  • Mahindra Bolero
  • Mahindra Thar
  • thar
  • XUV500
  • Mahindra XUV500
  • TUV300
  • Mahindra TUV300
  • KUV100 NXT
  • Mahindra KUV100 NXT
  • Mahindra XUV300
  • Marazzo
  • Mahindra Marazzo
  • Mahindra Alturas G4
  • Alturas G4
  • XUV300
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Mahindra Scorpio Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 12.45 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 13.1 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 12.38 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 12.18 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 12.49 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 11.7 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 12.58 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 11.64 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 11.6 Lakhs onwards

Popular Videos

Mahindra Thar CRDe 4x4 First Drive

Mahindra Thar CRDe 4x4 First Drive

We test drive the all new Mahindra Thar CRDe 4x ...

4046 Likes
781680 Views

Mahindra Alturas G4 Better than the Toyota Fortuner. Here's Why

Mahindra Alturas G4 Better than the Toyota Fortuner. Here's Why

Yes, this Mahindra competes with the Toyota For ...

2932 Likes
333132 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Hyundai New CretaHyundai New Creta

17th Mar 2020

10L - ₹ 17L
Volkswagen T-RocVolkswagen T-Roc

18th Mar 2020

18L - ₹ 22L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Mar 2020

33L - ₹ 44L
Honda New CityHonda New City

Mar 2020

10L - ₹ 14L
Maruti Suzuki Dzire FaceliftMaruti Suzuki Dzire Facelift

1st Apr 2020

6L - ₹ 8L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in