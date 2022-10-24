Toyota Innova Hycross teased; to make global debut soon

- To be offered with a petrol-hybrid powertrain

- Expected to be launched in India by the end of 2022

Toyota has released the first official teaser of the new Innova Hycross. Slated to make its global debut in Indonesia next month, the refreshed MPV will get an all-new hybrid powertrain and refreshed exterior styling.

The teaser image gives a sneak peek of the front fascia design which gets a larger hexagonal grille that is flanked by sleeker and aggressive-looking headlamps. These are expected to be LED units with integrated daytime running LEDs. The bonnet gets strong crease lines while the front bumper, although not clearly visible is likely to be reprofiled and will get redesigned fog lamp casing.

However, the talking point of the Hycross will be the new powertrain. The diesel mill is expected to make way for a new 2.0-litre petrol-hybrid engine that is most likely to be paired with an e-CVT gearbox. Furthermore, the Innova Hycross will be underpinned by monocoque architecture and a front-wheel-drive configuration. The MPV is also expected to be equipped with a reshuffled feature list that could include a 360-degree camera and a larger infotainment system.

Toyota has also commenced the testing of the new Innova in India and we expect all the mentioned changes to be made for the India-spec version as well. The Toyota Hycross when launched in the country in the coming months, will go up against Kia Carens and Mahindra Marazzo.