    Skoda Kushaq Anniversary Edition arrives at dealers; interiors leaked

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Skoda Kushaq Anniversary Edition arrives at dealers; interiors leaked

    - The Skoda Kushaq Anniversary Edition could be based on the Style variant

    - The prices of the new variants are yet to be announced 

    Skoda Auto India is working on a special edition of the Kushaq SUV that could be launched in the coming weeks. Known as the Kushaq Anniversary Edition, the model has now been spotted at a local dealership in the country.

    As seen in the images, the Skoda Kushaq Anniversary Edition gets a chrome finish for the grille, cladding, and door handles. Also on offer are special decals located on the C-pillars. The first peek at the interior reveals a black and grey theme, a two-spoke steering wheel with the ‘Anniversary Edition’ insert, and pillows with the ‘Anniversary Edition’ stitching.

    We expect the Skoda Kushaq Anniversary Edition to be based on the Style variant, and could hence come equipped with an electric sunroof, LED headlamps, 17-inch alloy wheels, silver roof rails, a freestanding touchscreen infotainment system, and more. 

    The Skoda Kushaq Anniversary Edition is likely to be offered across 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre powertrains with manual and automatic transmissions. The special edition model could command a premium of Rs 20,000-30,000 over its standard variant.

