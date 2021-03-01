CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Toyota India sales grow by 36 per cent in February 2021

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    192 Views
    Toyota India sales grow by 36 per cent in February 2021

    - Carmaker sold 14,075 cars last month

    - 36 per cent growth as against February 2020

    - Success attributed to new car launches

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) sales stood at 14,075 units in February, higher than the 10,352 cars sold in the same month in 2020. This shows a growth of 35.96 per cent in year-on-year domestic sales.

    TKM has not given out the model-wise sales numbers break-up, but clearly, it’s the new car launches that have helped boost the cumulative sales figures. In November, the updated Innova Crysta was launched and then last month, the Fortuner facelift and the Legender were introduced. Needless to say, the Toyota Urban Cruiser and Glanza also contribute to this hike in domestic sales.

    What’s more, the carmaker had sold 11,126 cars in January 2021, showing a month-on-month sales growth of 26.51 per cent. This growth impetus was also backed up well by adjusting the production capacity to meet the increase in demands. And then, there's also the after-sales service back-up which has helped the carmaker add in more customers. Stay tuned to CarWale as we shall soon bring in the first drive reports of the new Toyota Legender. In the meanwhile, check out our Pros and Cons review of the Toyota Urban Cruiser.

    Front Badge
    Toyota Innova Crysta Image
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    ₹ 16.27 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Toyota
    • Fortuner
    • Toyota Fortuner
    • Innova Crysta
    • Toyota Innova Crysta
    • Toyota Glanza
    • Glanza
    • Toyota Urban Cruiser
    • Urban Cruiser
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    All-New Nissan Magnite SUV leads Nissan's revival in India
     Next 
    Tata looking at adding 350 public charging points by end of FY22

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Fetured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24thFEB
    View All Popular Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24thFEB
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Jaguar I-Pace

    Jaguar I-Pace

    ₹ 1.50 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    When to expect - 9th March 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • toyota-cars
    • other brands
    Toyota Innova Crysta

    Toyota Innova Crysta

    ₹ 16.27 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Toyota-Cars

    Toyota Innova Crysta Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 19.40 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 20.10 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 19.02 Lakh
    Pune₹ 19.40 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 19.74 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 18.32 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 19.87 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 18.23 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 18.30 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Toyota India sales grow by 36 per cent in February 2021