Toyota India sales grow by 36 per cent in February 2021

- Carmaker sold 14,075 cars last month

- 36 per cent growth as against February 2020

- Success attributed to new car launches

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) sales stood at 14,075 units in February, higher than the 10,352 cars sold in the same month in 2020. This shows a growth of 35.96 per cent in year-on-year domestic sales.

TKM has not given out the model-wise sales numbers break-up, but clearly, it’s the new car launches that have helped boost the cumulative sales figures. In November, the updated Innova Crysta was launched and then last month, the Fortuner facelift and the Legender were introduced. Needless to say, the Toyota Urban Cruiser and Glanza also contribute to this hike in domestic sales.

What’s more, the carmaker had sold 11,126 cars in January 2021, showing a month-on-month sales growth of 26.51 per cent. This growth impetus was also backed up well by adjusting the production capacity to meet the increase in demands. And then, there's also the after-sales service back-up which has helped the carmaker add in more customers. Stay tuned to CarWale as we shall soon bring in the first drive reports of the new Toyota Legender. In the meanwhile, check out our Pros and Cons review of the Toyota Urban Cruiser.