Maruti Suzuki registers 11.8 per cent growth in sales in February 2021

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has logged a total sale of 1,64,469 units in February 2021. This comprises 1,47,483-unit sales in the domestic market and export of 11,486 units. The sale to other OEMs stood at 5,500 units in the last month. On a year-on-year scale, the brand has registered an 11.8 per cent growth over February 2020.

In the passenger vehicles category, the mini and compact segment consisting of the Alto, S-Presso, Wagon R, Celerio, Swift, Ignis, Baleno, and Dzire recorded 1,04,476-unit sales. The sales of utility vehicles and vans (Gypsy, Ertiga, S-Cross, XL6, Vitara Brezza, and Eeco) was at 38,775 units which is a 14.6 per cent rise when compared to the sales in the same period last year. On the flip side, the mid-size sedan, Ciaz witnessed a decline of 40 per cent in sales with 1,510-unit sales. The total passenger sales by the company in India was 1,44,761 units.

Besides the passenger vehicles, Maruti Suzuki sold 2,722 units of its Super Carry commercial vehicle. The sales to OEMs also rose by a remarkable 103 per cent from 2,699 units last year to 5,500 units in February 2020. Maruti Suzuki has also started to manufacture and export the Jimny SUV to international markets of North America. Recently, the company also revealed that it is evaluating the plans of launching the Jimny in the country, details of which can be read here.