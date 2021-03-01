CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Tata looking at adding 350 public charging points by end of FY22

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    500 Views
    Tata looking at adding 350 public charging points by end of FY22

    -Current strength sits at 355 charging points pan India 

    The Tata group has revealed its EV eco-system plans for the 2022 financial year. At the top of their plan is the addition of 350 charging stations to the current strength of 350 locations. The expansion is expected to be pan-India and will focus on areas not served by the current grid. 

    As a part of the expansion plans for its EVs, Tata is also currently in the process of evaluating a global EV motor manufacturing partner to start producing the motors in India as well as technical partners to start producing lithium-ion batteries locally. Both moves if completed this year will allow for significant cost reduction in the price of its EV range.   

    The Tata EV eco-system is currently being developed to back the Tigor EV and the Nexon EV (Want to know its pros and cons, click here) but also to support future models like the Altroz EV as well models from their commercial range.

    Tata Nexon EV Image
    Tata Nexon EV
    ₹ 13.99 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Tata
    • Nexon EV
    • Tata Nexon EV
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Toyota India sales grow by 36 per cent in February 2021
     Next 
    Maruti Suzuki registers 11.8 per cent growth in sales in February 2021

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Fetured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24thFEB
    View All Popular Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24thFEB
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Jaguar I-Pace

    Jaguar I-Pace

    ₹ 1.50 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    When to expect - 9th March 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Safari

    Tata Safari

    ₹ 14.70 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22ndFEB
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Nexon EV Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 15.11 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 14.85 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 16.14 Lakh
    Pune₹ 14.85 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 15.38 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 15.43 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 15.08 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 15.62 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata looking at adding 350 public charging points by end of FY22