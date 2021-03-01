Tata looking at adding 350 public charging points by end of FY22

-Current strength sits at 355 charging points pan India

The Tata group has revealed its EV eco-system plans for the 2022 financial year. At the top of their plan is the addition of 350 charging stations to the current strength of 350 locations. The expansion is expected to be pan-India and will focus on areas not served by the current grid.

As a part of the expansion plans for its EVs, Tata is also currently in the process of evaluating a global EV motor manufacturing partner to start producing the motors in India as well as technical partners to start producing lithium-ion batteries locally. Both moves if completed this year will allow for significant cost reduction in the price of its EV range.

The Tata EV eco-system is currently being developed to back the Tigor EV and the Nexon EV but also to support future models like the Altroz EV as well models from their commercial range.