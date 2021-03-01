CarWale
    All-New Nissan Magnite SUV leads Nissan's revival in India

    Ajinkya Lad

    - Nissan Magnite registered sales of 6582 units in two months

    - Over 40,000 bookings registered since launch

    The Nissan Magnite is off to a flying start in the compact SUV segment in India. It has raked-in over 40,000 bookings since its launch in December 2020. In fact, the Magnite has registered sales of 6,582 units in its first two months, with deliveries commencing from 1 January.

    It should be noted that Nissan dispatched 3031 units of the Magnite in January 2021. This means, the company dispatched 3,551 units of the Nissan Magnite this month. This is a huge accomplishment for the Japanese carmaker, who is on course to revive its fortunes in India. Moreover, Nissan had an all-model wholesale of 4,244 units in February 2021.

    The Nissan Magnite has a waiting period of over six months for quite a few variants. This is largely attributed to the cut-throat pricing that Nissan has been able to achieve, with clever engineering under the leadership of Rakesh Shrivastava - Managing Director, Nissan Motor India. The company has started a third shift at its plant, to cut-down the long waiting period.

    The Magnite is available in 20 variants across multiple engine and gearbox combinations. It is offered with a 72bhp/96Nm 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor, and a 99bhp/160Nm 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit. While a five-speed manual is standard fitment, the latter also gets an X-Tronic CVT unit. The Nissan Magnite is priced between Rs 5.49 lakh to Rs 9.59 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

    Speaking on the success of its success, Rakesh Srivastava said, “Nissan Magnite, on the strength of its Big, Bold, Beautiful revolutionary value proposition, has had an overwhelming customer response with 6582 deliveries to the customers in its first two full months of launch, the in-flow of bookings is continuous of the discerning customers seeking a game changer product in the highly competitive SUV segment. The plant is operating at full capacity with three shifts with the support of supply chain partners to shorten the waiting period of the all-new Nissan Magnite.”

    Nissan Magnite Image
    Nissan Magnite
    ₹ 5.48 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    
