Car manufacturers witness strong growth in sales in India in February 2021

Backed by the strong demand for personal mobility in the pandemic world, popular selling car manufacturers like Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki, and Tata Motors have witnessed strong growth in sales in February 2021. Additionally, car manufacturers like Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM), Mahindra and Mahindra, and Honda Cars India have also witnessed strong growth in sales in India last month.

Maruti Suzuki has witnessed 11.8 per cent sales growth with 1,52,983 units sold last month as compared to 1,36,849 unit sales in February 2020. The compact and the utility vehicle segments have been the key contributors to the company’s sales last month. Cumulative sales for the Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and the Dzire, have increased by 15.3 per cent to 80,517 units, as against 69,828 cars in the same period last year. Moreover, utility vehicle dispatches to dealers, including Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga, has increased by 18.9 per cent with 26,884 units, as compared to 22,604 units in the same period last year.

Hyundai has reported 29 per cent increase in domestic sales with 51,600 unit sales last month as against 40,010 units in the same period in February 2020. Both the domestic and export demand have witnessed double digit growth last month, thereby also reflecting an improvement in buyer sentiment.

Tata Motors has reported double digit growth in sales last month with 27,225 unit sales in the domestic market last month. The country’s popular utility vehicle manufacturer, Mahindra has reported 41 per cent increase in passenger vehicle dispatches to dealers last month. Mahindra sold 15,391 units last month, as compared with 10,938 units in the year-ago period.

Japanese car manufacturer, Toyota has witnessed 36 per cent growth in domestic sales with 14,075 unit sales in February. The company sold 10,352 units in the same period last year. Honda Cars India has registered 28.3 per cent growth in sales with 9,324 unit sales as compared to 7,269 unit sales in same period last year.

Another Japanese car manufacturer in the country, Nissan has reported a four-fold rise in sales at 4,244 units last month as compared to the same period last year. A majority of the sales numbers for the company is backed by the strong demand for the Magnite sub-four metre SUV. Back in February, MG Motor has also reported its best-ever retail sales at 4,329 units.

Apart from strong demand for personal mobility in the pandemic world we have also witnessed an improvement in buyer sentiments, which has further contributed to the growth in sales.