  • Toyota Fortuner facelift spied testing in Thailand; India launch soon?

Toyota Fortuner facelift spied testing in Thailand; India launch soon?

January 16, 2020, 03:12 PM IST by Siddharth
Toyota Fortuner facelift spied testing in Thailand; India launch soon?

- Spied testing in Thailand

- Minimal design changes

- To be launched with BS6-compliant powertrains

- Launch expected before end-2020

The current-gen Toyota Fortuner SUV was launched over three years ago and the interest for it among Indian customers seems to be waning. While customers still prefer the Fortuner over competition like the Endeavour and Kodiaq, demand for it has gone down over the past three months. While the launch of the 2019-spec Fortuner and a TRD Celebratory edition have not helped boost sales, the news of a facelift may pique interest.

A heavily-camouflaged SUV has been spied testing in Thailand, though familiar design traits give the fact away that the company has begun testing the Fortuner facelift. The Fortuner facelift seems to be following the “don’t fix what ain’t broken” philosophy since the changes may be limited to redesigned headlamp and taillight elements, a slightly modified front grille and lower air-dam and a new alloy wheel design.

Toyota Fortuner Facelift Rear view

While there are no spy images of the interior, expect the overall design to remain the same. Toyota could also add an improved infotainment system, and offer other gadgets to make it more attractive.

The current lineup of powertrains - a 2.7-litre petrol engine and the 2.8-litre diesel engine - are expected to be carried over to the Fortuner facelift, albeit in their BS6-compliant versions. Currently, the Fortuner is priced from Rs 28.16 lakhs to Rs 33.92 lakhs (ex-showroom) and we can expect a considerable hike.

Toyota has not revealed a timeline for the launch of the Fortuner facelift but it could happen a few months after its launch in Thailand in mid-2020.

