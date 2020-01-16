Please Tell Us Your City

Maruti Suzuki Ignis facelift spied in India

January 16, 2020, 03:23 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
- Borrows styling element from the S-Presso

- To be powered by a BS6 compliant 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine 

Maruti Suzuki Ignis facelift has been spied undisguised for the first time in India, thereby giving an indication of its possible launch sometime soon. The spied images appear to be of a production-ready model and it is believed that the company might introduce it at the upcoming 2020 Auto Expo event. 

As seen in the older spy images, the Ignis facelift features squared chrome insert detailing on the grille which appears to have been drawn from the recently launched S-Presso. The vehicle features redesigned bumpers with faux scuff plates at the rear and the front. The sides appear to be more or less like those on the existing model but they are likely to be offered with a new set of alloy wheels for freshness. The vehicle gets a blacked-out B pillar and ORVMs with integrated indicators. 

Mechanically, the Ignis facelift is expected to be powered by a BS6 compliant 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 83bhp and 113Nm of torque. The engine will continue to be mated with a five-speed manual and AMT options. As for the interior, the Ignis facelift will get an updated infotainment system along with safety features like dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, speed alerts, ABS with EBD and more. 

