Volvo XC40 T4 R-Design - Now in pictures

The Volvo XC40 T4 R-Design is the company’s first petrol offering in the entry-level SUV segment. This SUV is the first ever luxury car to win the ‘Premium Car Award 2019 by the Indian Car Of The Year (ICOTY) jury and also the European Car of the Year award in 2018. Here's a picture gallery of its latest petrol derivative currently on sale in India.

With looks that make it a very sporty SUV, the new XC40 T4 R-Design boasts of exteriors featuring an aggressive front with the brand's signature traits including Thor’s hammer LED headlamps.

Then, apart from the two-tone exterior this SUV gets large wheel aches, 18-inch diamond cut alloy wheels and a unique tail lamp design.

The cabin of this Volvo XC40 T4 R-Design features a black leather finish with aluminium inserts, a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster, two-zone climate control and a panoramic sunroof.

There's a nine-inch infotainment system that is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and comes with wireless charging for smartphones. Another USP is its electronic tailgate for easy boot access.

Other tech on this Volvo includes radar based active safety, lane mitigation, adaptive cruise control, run-off road protection, distance alert, rear and front parking assist and seven airbags.

Powered by a BS6-compliant, 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 190bhp of power and 300Nm of torque, this mill comes mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Unlike the AWD diesel version, it is a front-wheel-drive model and gets conventional steel spring suspension set-up instead of the air suspension that other Volvos boast of.

Volvo is offering the XC40 T4 R-Design in six different colours - bursting blue, fusion red, glacier silver, crystal white pearl, onyx black and thunder grey.