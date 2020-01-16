Please Tell Us Your City

  Home
  News
  • Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD India launch on 29 January

Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD India launch on 29 January

January 16, 2020, 06:48 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
987 Views
Be the first to comment
Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD India launch on 29 January

- Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD was unveiled in January 2020

- The model features a 610bhp 5.2-litre NA V10 engine

The Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD was unveiled earlier this month. The rear wheel drive version of the standard Huracan Evo, the model will now be launched in India on 29 January.

On the outside, the Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD differentiates itself from its sibling with the help of a new front bumper, new fins for the air intakes, new splitter, 19-inch wheels with Pirelli P-Zero tyres and a glossy rear bumper with integrated diffuser.

Lamborghini Huracan Exterior

A few feature highlights of the Huracan Evo RWD from Lamborghini include a new traction control system christened as Performance Traction Control System (P-TCS) and three drive modes (Strada, Sport and Corsa). The model is also 33kgs lighter than the all-wheel-drive sibling, tipping the scales at 1,389kgs (dry).

Lamborghini Huracan Exterior

Powering the Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD is the same 5.2-litre NA V10 petrol engine in a lower state of tune. The motor produces 610bhp at 8,000rpm and 560Nm of torque at 6,500rpm. Paired to a seven-speed automatic transmission, power is sent to the rear wheels and propels the sports car from 0-100kmph in just 3.3 seconds. The top speed of the model stands at 325kmph, exactly the same as its all-wheel-drive sibling.

  • Lamborghini
  • Huracan
  • Lamborghini Huracan
  • Huracan Evo

Lamborghini Huracan Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 3.56 Crores onwards
New Delhi₹ 3.74 Crores onwards

