MG ZS EV India launch on 27 January

- India launch on 27 January

- Will be initially sold only in five Indian cities - Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad

- Powered by a 44.5kWh liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery

Back in December 2019, MG Motor India started accepting bookings for the ZS EV at a token amount of Rs 50,000. This time around, we have learnt that the company will launch its electric SUV, the ZS EV in India on 27 January. The vehicle will be initially sold only in five Indian cities - Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

The MG ZS EV will be powered by a 44.5kWh liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery, which offers a driving range of about 340kms and is capable of sprinting from 0-100kmph in just 8.5 seconds. The ZS electric SUV will be available in two variants – Excite and Exclusive. In terms of safety, the vehicle will get six airbags, speed assist, seatbelt pretensioners with load limiters, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) for pedestrians and cyclists in both city and inter-urban settings along with lane keep assist as standard.

The MG ZS EV has scored a full five-star Euro NCAP safety rating. The test result revealed that the vehicle offered good protection to the front passengers and adequate protection to the driver. Additionally, the electric SUV has scored additional pointers for offering good whiplash protection.