Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • MG ZS EV India launch on 27 January

MG ZS EV India launch on 27 January

January 16, 2020, 08:18 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
1246 Views
Be the first to comment
MG ZS EV India launch on 27 January

- India launch on 27 January 

- Will be initially sold only in five Indian cities - Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad

- Powered by a 44.5kWh liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery

Back in December 2019, MG Motor India started accepting bookings for the ZS EV at a token amount of Rs 50,000. This time around, we have learnt that the company will launch its electric SUV, the ZS EV in India on 27 January. The vehicle will be initially sold only in five Indian cities - Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

The MG ZS EV will be powered by a 44.5kWh liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery, which offers a driving range of about 340kms and is capable of sprinting from 0-100kmph in just 8.5 seconds. The ZS electric SUV will be available in two variants – Excite and Exclusive. In terms of safety, the vehicle will get six airbags, speed assist, seatbelt pretensioners with load limiters, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) for pedestrians and cyclists in both city and inter-urban settings along with lane keep assist as standard.

The MG ZS EV has scored a full five-star Euro NCAP safety rating. The test result revealed that the vehicle offered good protection to the front passengers and adequate protection to the driver. Additionally, the electric SUV has scored additional pointers for offering good whiplash protection.

  • MG
  • ZS EV
  • MG ZS EV
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
bell icon
Never miss an update
Receive latest updates from CarWale
Ad

Popular Videos

MG Hector Explained In 2 Minutes

MG Hector Explained In 2 Minutes

It is a big day for MG India as its Hector SUV ...

85 Likes
136024 Views

MG Hector Diesel To Gokarna On A Single Tank Of Fuel

MG Hector Diesel To Gokarna On A Single Tank Of Fuel

We took the MG Hector on a road trip to Gokarna ...

321 Likes
160513 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Hyundai AuraHyundai Aura

21st Jan 2020

6L - ₹ 9L
Tata Nexon EVTata Nexon EV

21st Jan 2020

15L - ₹ 17L
Tata AltrozTata Altroz

22nd Jan 2020

6L - ₹ 8L
Mercedes-Benz GLE NewMercedes-Benz GLE New

28th Jan 2020

65L - ₹ 80L
Land Rover New Range Rover EvoqueLand Rover New Range Rover Evoque

30th Jan 2020

53L - ₹ 70L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)
Ad
Presenting

TATA ALTROZ

Launching in

  • 00DAYS
  • 00HRS
  • 00MINS
  • 00SEC
Know More

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in