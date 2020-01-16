Please Tell Us Your City

  • Toyota Innova Crysta CNG variant spied testing

Toyota Innova Crysta CNG variant spied testing

January 16, 2020, 01:17 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
Toyota Innova Crysta CNG variant spied testing

- Toyota Innova Crysta CNG could be aimed at the fleet segment

- The model could be offered exclusively in lower trims

New spy images shared on the web reveal the Toyota Innova Crysta CNG variant that was spotted during a public road test in Gurugram. The test-mule features a CNG sticker on the rear windshield, hinting at Toyota working on the bi-fuel variant of the MPV.

The Toyota Innova Crysta CNG variant also has the 2.7 badging, hinting that the model is based on the petrol powered engine that was recently updated to comply with the BS6 emission norms. The model could be introduced in the lower trims of the MPV, targeted at the fleet segment.

Toyota Innova Crysta Exterior

Currently, the Toyota Innova Crysta petrol variant is powered by a 2.7-litre petrol engine that produces 164bhp and 245Nm of torque. Transmission options include a five-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit. The CNG variant is likely to produce a marginally lower output when compared to the petrol only unit and may be offered exclusively with a manual transmission.

Toyota Innova Crysta Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 18.36 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 19.36 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 18.09 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 18.9 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 18.74 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 17.32 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 18.82 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 17.47 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 17.32 Lakhs onwards

