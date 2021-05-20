Toyota Customer Connect Program 2.0 - All you need to know

Toyota's 'Customer First' philosophy needs no introduction and the carmaker has been adding different initiatives to add to the convenience of customers in India. Here are the benefits formulated that will be extended under the Customer Connect Program 2.0, which will add to a customer's delight amidst these trying times.

- Vehicle warranty and extended warranty

Toyota has confirmed that customers need not worry as the warranty on their car will be extended if the lockdown restrictions have been imposed in that particular region. And this applies to even the extended warranty that anyone might have opted for by additionally paying for it.

- Free Maintenance Services

The same applies to the first free services devised for new cars. Still, the carmaker is going a step ahead to engage and educate Toyota car owners about the importance of periodic maintenance and how they can protect their parked vehicles.

- SMILES Pre-Paid Service Package

Apart from these tips for the protection of parked vehicles, the carmaker is ensuring that dealerships are strictly following preventive protocols and they are constantly adhering to the highest standards of hygiene practice and safety. Then, an extensive outreach is being made to ensure customers know that their SMILES pre-paid service will also be carried over to a later date if the scheduled service happens to fall during the lockdown period.

- Toyota Bactaklenz

Most interestingly, Toyota's Bactaklenz will now be offered at a special price to not just Toyota car owners but vehicles from other brands as well. It's a non-chemical fumigation treatment anyone can avail to get their vehicle disinfected as deemed necessary in these times.

Do note that the validity extension of all service-based packages, programs, and products will be up to one month, and depending on the state if restrictions have been implemented due to a lockdown. Car owners can themselves also reach out to the nearest authorised workshop for more details.