CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Toyota Customer Connect Program 2.0 - All you need to know

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    167 Views
    Toyota Customer Connect Program 2.0 - All you need to know

    Toyota's 'Customer First' philosophy needs no introduction and the carmaker has been adding different initiatives to add to the convenience of customers in India. Here are the benefits formulated that will be extended under the Customer Connect Program 2.0, which will add to a customer's delight amidst these trying times.

    - Vehicle warranty and extended warranty

    Toyota has confirmed that customers need not worry as the warranty on their car will be extended if the lockdown restrictions have been imposed in that particular region. And this applies to even the extended warranty that anyone might have opted for by additionally paying for it.

    - Free Maintenance Services

    The same applies to the first free services devised for new cars. Still, the carmaker is going a step ahead to engage and educate Toyota car owners about the importance of periodic maintenance and how they can protect their parked vehicles.

    Toyota Innova Crysta Front View

    - SMILES Pre-Paid Service Package

    Apart from these tips for the protection of parked vehicles, the carmaker is ensuring that dealerships are strictly following preventive protocols and they are constantly adhering to the highest standards of hygiene practice and safety. Then, an extensive outreach is being made to ensure customers know that their SMILES pre-paid service will also be carried over to a later date if the scheduled service happens to fall during the lockdown period.

    - Toyota Bactaklenz

    Most interestingly, Toyota's Bactaklenz will now be offered at a special price to not just Toyota car owners but vehicles from other brands as well. It's a non-chemical fumigation treatment anyone can avail to get their vehicle disinfected as deemed necessary in these times.

    Do note that the validity extension of all service-based packages, programs, and products will be up to one month, and depending on the state if restrictions have been implemented due to a lockdown. Car owners can themselves also reach out to the nearest authorised workshop for more details.

    Toyota Innova Crysta Front View
    Toyota Fortuner Image
    Toyota Fortuner
    ₹ 30.36 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    MG car owners in Pune donate biodegradable bedsheets to Covid-19 affected patients

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 9.95 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Isuzu MU-X

    Isuzu MU-X

    ₹ 33.23 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thMAY
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - May 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • toyota-cars
    • other brands
    Toyota Fortuner

    Toyota Fortuner

    ₹ 30.36 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Toyota-Cars

    Toyota Fortuner Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 36.16 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 38.15 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 35.33 Lakh
    Pune₹ 36.02 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 36.47 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 33.88 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 36.69 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 33.77 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 34.51 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Toyota Customer Connect Program 2.0 - All you need to know