Ford F-150 Lightning - Now in Pictures

The pick-up vehicle segment in India has not really picked up even if there are a handful of models available here. Meanwhile, globally the segment has advanced so much, that they will soon get electrified powertrains as well. A good and the most recent case in point is the new Ford F-150 Lightning pick-up with a 563bhp electric powertrain. Here's a picture gallery of this truck.

Do note that Ford will manufacture this F-150 Lightning at their Rouge Electric Vehicle Centre in Dearborn, Michigan. It will go on sale in the US only in the spring of 2022.

Appearance-wise, it carries on with the same design language as its Ford F-150 cousins. That said, there are some changes to distinguish itself from its conventional IC-engine powered siblings.

Its fascia features an LED DRL strip that runs over its grille, which in turn also has been revised. This LED strip goes on to connect the LED headlights adding appeal to the vehicle's front.

On to the side and rear section of the truck, the conventional design is carried forward save for the new alloy wheel design and tweaked LED tail lamps, forming the most significant updates.

Lest we forget, there's a nice subtle yet tastefully done 'Lightning' badge on the sides of the pick-up's bed. It reminds you, this one's an electric and not your regular pick-up that you’re used to seeing.

Inside, things are a bit familiar with a 15.5-inch central touchscreen infotainment system. This head-unit boasts Ford's latest SYNC 4A system and comes with connected technology.

And this is apart from the usual set of features that it supports along with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Its interior also features a 12-inch customisable digital instrument cluster.

Now let’s get to the bit that brings the 'electrification' factor in the 'Lightning'. This version of the truck gets two electric motors (one at each axle) which are paired to a lithium-ion battery pack.

And it can be had in two versions - either in a standard or with an extended range. The more humble standard version produces 426bhp and is said to deliver 370km of range.

Meanwhile, the extended range trim pumping out 563bhp is the talk-of-the-town enticing buyers wanting more and more power. It also has a claimed range of 483km on a single charge.

And whichever one might choose, both these variants deliver a humongous 1,044Nm of torque, which is also the highest torque figure on any Ford F-150 to this day!

A claimed towing capacity of 4.5 tons is then quite believable for this electric pick-up. It has a maximum payload capacity of 907kg, while its frunk can accommodate 400 litres of additional cargo.