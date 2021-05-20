MG car owners in Pune donate biodegradable bedsheets to Covid-19 affected patients

- Initiative carried out MG Car Club Pune and MG Pune dealership

- Biodegradable bedsheets with a shelf life of up to 48 hours

MG Motor India along with its Pune patrons recently organised a fundraising program for the Covid-19 affected regions. The proceeds raised from the initiative were utilised to obtain biodegradable bedsheets for the patients.

These bedsheets were distributed at Covid-19 centres in and on the outskirts of Pune city. The eco-friendly bedsheets can be used for up to 48 hours by the affected patients. The drive was participated by owners belonging to MG Car Club Pune (MGCC-I Pune) in association with the MG Pune dealership team.

Other CSR activities undertaken by the brand include the supply of Hector Ambulances, increasing the production of medical oxygen, and the contribution of 200 beds for COVID-19 patients in Gurugram.

Speaking on the initiative, Prasad Rasne, MGCC-I Chief Experience Officer for Pune, said, “Keeping the current landscape in mind, we have arranged for biodegradable bedsheets as a part of our first fundraising drive. We thank all participants and owners of MG cars for their generous contributions. We are confident that we together can address a critical facet that largely gets overlooked during our fight against the pandemic.”

MG’s local dealership in the city – BU Bhandari also played a critical role in bringing together the brand’s customers in the region for the social cause. Speaking on the initiative, Shailesh Bhandari, Dealer Principal, BU Bhandari Group, said, “It feels great that MG has extended its community service philosophy to its dealerships. We are happy to have contributed to the cause and support Covid-19 affected patients in the region through this unique and meaningful contribution.”