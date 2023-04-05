CarWale
    Toyota Camry Hybrid now dearer by Rs. 46,000

    Haji Chakralwale

    Toyota Camry Hybrid now dearer by Rs. 46,000

    - The sedan is offered in one top-spec variant

    - The Camry hybrid facelift was introduced in January 2022

    Toyota Camry Hybrid facelift was launched in India in January 2022 at a price tag of Rs. 41.70 lakh (ex-showroom). The automaker has increased the sedan’s prices by over Rs. 3.5 lakh over the course of a year. Now the Japanese carmaker has announced yet another price increment on this Toyota car.

    The flagship sedan Camry is offered in one fully-loaded Hybrid variant. Before the recent price revision, the variant was priced at Rs. 45.25 lakh. Now, as a result of the hike, the Camry's price has increased by Rs. 46,000, resulting in the new ex-showroom price of Rs. 45.71 lakh in India.

    Under the bonnet, the Camry comes fitted with a 2.5-litre petrol hybrid engine that produces a total of 215bhp and 221Nm of peak torque. Additionally, the hybrid sedan is front-wheel driven through a CVT gearbox.

    In Toyota’s recent affairs, the brand has cut down the prices of its pick-up, Hilux by up to Rs. 3.06 lakh. With that, the carmaker has also announced an attractive buy-back scheme on the Hilux.

    Toyota Camry Image
    Toyota Camry
    ₹ 45.71 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
