Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Top ‘Living With’ reviews on CarWale you should read during quarantine – Part 2

Top ‘Living With’ reviews on CarWale you should read during quarantine – Part 2

April 02, 2020, 03:59 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
1071 Views
Be the first to comment
Top ‘Living With’ reviews on CarWale you should read during quarantine – Part 2

By now you must have read the part 1 of our ‘Living With’ review series round-up, and if you haven’t, click here to read it. Continuing with it, here are five more of CarWale’s Living With reviews where – unlike typical First Drive reviews – we tell you how a particular car is to live with to help you decide your next car. Read below to find out.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Wagon-R-ZXI-1.2-AMT-Long-Term-Report-3

The third generation Wagon R has grown furthermore in every aspect. Be it the huge cabin space, more than ample head-room and knee-room, more features or the bigger 1.2-litre engine, the new Wagon R is bigger and better than its predecessor in every possible way. While at it, it remains a reliable, easy to drive, and a fuss-free hatchback which has kept itself relevant for more than a decade now.

Renault Triber

Renault Triber Driving

The Renault Triber is no doubt a great value proposition. Consider its 5+2 space, ample features, loads of practicality, or even design and visual appeal, and the Triber has all of it covered. It also rides well, is easy to drive in the city with light controls, and makes for an overall good city car. But it is not do-it-all, as it falls short on highway manners.

Tata Nexon

Tata-Nexon-Exterior

Although we tested the pre-facelift model of the Nexon, the Tata’s sub-four metre contender impressed us with its stand-out exterior, comfortable cabin, a long list of features, a potent diesel motor and well-sorted suspension. Other than the average interior fit and finish and an unimpressive petrol engine, there isn’t much to fault in this impressive Tata.

Volkswagen Tiguan

Volkswagen Tiguan Exterior

The Volkswagen Tiguan can be easily called the do-it-all vehicle. It exudes quality both inside and out, its ergonomics are spot on and it has a remarkably capable powertrain underneath. It matches or even betters the more expensive rivals in many respects. The Tiguan is solidly built, is great to drive and makes for a great alternative to cars even from luxury brands. It makes a great buy, especially if you prefer an understated personality like the Tiguan.

Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner Action

The Fortuner needs no introduction, especially when you are driving down the road in it. It demands respect in every possible manner, no wonder it has remained the most popular full-size SUV in the country.  Toyota sells the Fortuner in big numbers, and for good reasons. It has that high-riding imposing stance that most SUV owners look for, the interior is spacious and usable, while the reliability quotient is up to Toyota standards.

  • Volkswagen
  • Tata
  • Renault
  • Toyota
  • Maruti Suzuki
  • Wagon R
  • Fortuner
  • Toyota Fortuner
  • Tiguan
  • Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • Volkswagen Tiguan
  • Triber
  • Renault Triber
  • Nexon [2017-2020]
  • Tata Nexon [2017-2020]
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Toyota Fortuner Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 34.86 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 35.59 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 32.69 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 34.8 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 33.91 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 31.36 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 34.19 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 32.49 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 31.93 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Tata Altroz A Tata You Will Want

Tata Altroz A Tata You Will Want

The Altroz is Tata’s most futuristic looking car. ...

2513 Likes
210514 Views

Volkswagen T-Roc Launch | A Jeep Compass Rival In Chic Clothing | CarWale

Volkswagen T-Roc Launch | A Jeep Compass Rival In Chic Clothing | CarWale

Volkswagen has launched the T-Roc at Rs 19.99 lakh ...

761 Likes
70074 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda New CityHonda New City

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in