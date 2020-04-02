Top ‘Living With’ reviews on CarWale you should read during quarantine – Part 2

By now you must have read the part 1 of our ‘Living With’ review series round-up, and if you haven’t, click here to read it. Continuing with it, here are five more of CarWale’s Living With reviews where – unlike typical First Drive reviews – we tell you how a particular car is to live with to help you decide your next car. Read below to find out.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

The third generation Wagon R has grown furthermore in every aspect. Be it the huge cabin space, more than ample head-room and knee-room, more features or the bigger 1.2-litre engine, the new Wagon R is bigger and better than its predecessor in every possible way. While at it, it remains a reliable, easy to drive, and a fuss-free hatchback which has kept itself relevant for more than a decade now.

Renault Triber

The Renault Triber is no doubt a great value proposition. Consider its 5+2 space, ample features, loads of practicality, or even design and visual appeal, and the Triber has all of it covered. It also rides well, is easy to drive in the city with light controls, and makes for an overall good city car. But it is not do-it-all, as it falls short on highway manners.

Tata Nexon

Although we tested the pre-facelift model of the Nexon, the Tata’s sub-four metre contender impressed us with its stand-out exterior, comfortable cabin, a long list of features, a potent diesel motor and well-sorted suspension. Other than the average interior fit and finish and an unimpressive petrol engine, there isn’t much to fault in this impressive Tata.

Volkswagen Tiguan

The Volkswagen Tiguan can be easily called the do-it-all vehicle. It exudes quality both inside and out, its ergonomics are spot on and it has a remarkably capable powertrain underneath. It matches or even betters the more expensive rivals in many respects. The Tiguan is solidly built, is great to drive and makes for a great alternative to cars even from luxury brands. It makes a great buy, especially if you prefer an understated personality like the Tiguan.

Toyota Fortuner

The Fortuner needs no introduction, especially when you are driving down the road in it. It demands respect in every possible manner, no wonder it has remained the most popular full-size SUV in the country. Toyota sells the Fortuner in big numbers, and for good reasons. It has that high-riding imposing stance that most SUV owners look for, the interior is spacious and usable, while the reliability quotient is up to Toyota standards.