Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Coronavirus pandemic: MG announces affordable ventilator challenge

Coronavirus pandemic: MG announces affordable ventilator challenge

April 02, 2020, 03:51 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
508 Views
Be the first to comment
Coronavirus pandemic: MG announces affordable ventilator challenge

- MG Motor India offers a grant of INR 10 lakh to the winning design and prototype

- The last date to submit applications is 15 April

MG Motor India has started the hunt for a quick-to-produce ventilator design to serve the patients affected by Coronavirus. After evaluation by a team of medical experts, the best ventilator design concept will receive a grant of Rs 10 lakh from MG Motor India. The company will also provide production support for the proposed ventilator prototype at its Halol manufacturing facility to ensure swifter market deployment.

MG has called for submission of these entries under the MG Developer Program and Grant on its website. Due to the critical need for swift deployment of affordable ventilators, the last date of submitting applications is 15 April.

Commenting on the initiative, Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “The COVID-19 pandemic has given rise to a dire need of ventilators to take care of the growing number of patients. There is an extreme shortage of ventilators in the country and those available are very expensive for mass adoption. As a responsible corporate citizen, MG Motor India is committed to fighting this pandemic. Incentivising medical innovation through a financial grant to the most viable prototype is the most effective channel to do our bit for the community.”

  • MG
  • ZS EV
  • MG ZS EV
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

MG ZS EV Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 22.06 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 23.06 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 24.3 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 23.54 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 24.29 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

MG Hector Explained In 2 Minutes

MG Hector Explained In 2 Minutes

It is a big day for MG India as its Hector SUV ...

86 Likes
142245 Views

MG Hector Diesel To Gokarna On A Single Tank Of Fuel

MG Hector Diesel To Gokarna On A Single Tank Of Fuel

We took the MG Hector on a road trip to Gokarna ...

356 Likes
179228 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda New CityHonda New City

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in