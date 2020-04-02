Coronavirus pandemic: MG announces affordable ventilator challenge

- MG Motor India offers a grant of INR 10 lakh to the winning design and prototype

- The last date to submit applications is 15 April

MG Motor India has started the hunt for a quick-to-produce ventilator design to serve the patients affected by Coronavirus. After evaluation by a team of medical experts, the best ventilator design concept will receive a grant of Rs 10 lakh from MG Motor India. The company will also provide production support for the proposed ventilator prototype at its Halol manufacturing facility to ensure swifter market deployment.

MG has called for submission of these entries under the MG Developer Program and Grant on its website. Due to the critical need for swift deployment of affordable ventilators, the last date of submitting applications is 15 April.

Commenting on the initiative, Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “The COVID-19 pandemic has given rise to a dire need of ventilators to take care of the growing number of patients. There is an extreme shortage of ventilators in the country and those available are very expensive for mass adoption. As a responsible corporate citizen, MG Motor India is committed to fighting this pandemic. Incentivising medical innovation through a financial grant to the most viable prototype is the most effective channel to do our bit for the community.”