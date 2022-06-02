CarWale
    Top cars we drove in May 2022

    Jay Shah

    Top cars we drove in May 2022

    May 2022 kept our review team members pretty occupied, with new cars arriving in the CarWale garage almost every week. While you can read about the new EVs we tested here, in this space, we tell you about the ICE models that underwent the CarWale review testing in the previous month. 

    Volkswagen Virtus

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Volkswagen Virtus is the spiritual successor of the ageing Volkswagen Vento. Underpinned by the MQB A0 IN platform, the Virtus is a petrol-only sedan and is powered by 1.0-litre TSI and 1.5-litre TSI petrol engines. The former produces 114bhp and 178Nm torque while the latter puts out 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. The transmission options include a six-speed manual, six-speed automatic, and seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. 

    Scheduled for launch on 9 June, the Virtus is expected to have a starting price of Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom). To read our Volkswagen Virtus first-drive review, click here.

    Jeep Meridian

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The Meridian is Jeep India’s answer to the full-size three-row SUV segment. The Meridian is available as a seven-seater and is plonked with a 2.0-litre oil burner engine with an output of 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. The motor is coupled with a six-speed manual and a nine-speed automatic transmission, where the latter is also equipped with an all-wheel-drive setup. 

    Offered in two variants, Limited and Limited (O), the starting price of Meridian is Rs 29.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes all the way up to Rs 36.95 lakh (ex-showroom). We have driven the Jeep Meridian and you can read our first-drive review here.

    Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The new Mercedes-Benz C-Class is the latest entrant in the luxury carmaker’s India portfolio. The new C-Class is offered in C200, C220d, and C300d variants with both petrol and diesel powertrain options. The petrol mill is a 1.5-litre engine that pushes out 201bhp and 300Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the 2.0-litre diesel derivative can be had in two states of tune. The C220d is tuned to deliver 197bhp and 440Nm of torque while the range-topping C300d belts out 261bhp and 550Nm of torque. The nine-speed automatic drivetrain is standard for all the versions. 

    The C-Class variants are priced at Rs 55 lakh, Rs 56 lakh, and Rs 61 lakh for C200, C200d, and C300d, respectively and you can read our first-drive review of the new Mercedes-Benz C300d here.

    CarWale Long Term Fleet

    Kia Carens, Volkswagen Taigun, and Renault Kiger

    The Renault Kiger, Kia Carens, and Volkswagen Taigun have been a part of the CarWale long-term fleet for quite a few months. All the models have different body styles with their own USPs and drawbacks. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    In a recent trip that we took with the Kia Carens 1.4 Turbo Petrol DCT, we loaded it with three passengers to see how comfortable the MPV is for a 1,000km long trip across good highways, undulating roads, and ghats! Click here to read the detailed passenger experience.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Meanwhile, the Volkswagen Taigun 1.0 TSI AT and Renault Kiger Turbo CVT are amongst the new joiners and have just begun their duties as daily city drivers. To read our long-term review of these models, click here.

    Kia Carens
    Kia Carens
    ₹ 9.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    2022 Hyundai Venue listed on India website ahead of launch

