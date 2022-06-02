CarWale
    New Hyundai Venue facelift leaked on official website; launch on 16 June

    Aditya Nadkarni

    New Hyundai Venue facelift leaked on official website; launch on 16 June

    - 2022 Hyundai Venue gets a revised exterior design

    - The model is expected to be powered by the same set of engines as the outgoing model

    Ahead of its price announcement that is scheduled to take place on 16 June, 2022, the Hyundai Venue has been leaked on the brand’s official website. Earlier this week, the company shared sketches of the model, details and images of which are available here.

    Hyundai Venue Facelift Left Rear Three Quarter

    As seen in the image here, the 2022 Hyundai Venue gets a new grille with dark chrome studded inserts, revised LED DRL design, a new front bumper with a wide air dam finished in a shade of black, LED projector headlamps, silver skid plates and roof rails, a new set of alloy wheels, chrome door handles, and blacked-out A and B-pillars.

    The posterior of the new Hyundai Venue facelift will receive updates in the form of wraparound LED tail lights, an LED light bar running the length of the boot-lid, an integrated spoiler, rear wiper and washer, a shark-fin antenna, and a wide black insert for the rear bumper.

    Under the hood, the upcoming Hyundai Venue is expected to be powered by the same engines as the outgoing model. These include a 1.2-litre NA petrol motor, a 1.5-litre diesel mill, and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol mill. Once launched, the Venue facelift will rival the Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Mahindra XUV300, and the upcoming 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.

