Volkswagen Taigun 1.0 TSI AT Topline Long Term Review: Introduction

Introduction

The Taigun has been somewhat of a savior for Volkswagen. It’s been selling well since its launch and a bunch of variants and multiple engine and gearbox options means there is a Taigun for everyone. While the 1.5-litre engine is definitely the one to go for if budget is not a constraint, it’s the one1-litre variant that will undoubtedly be more popular and that’s exactly what we have got. This is the top-of-the-line one-litre AT variant which is priced at Rs. 16.89 lakh ex-showroom.

Now this one-litre variant might not be as powerful as the 1.5, but what it offers is a fine balance of fuel efficiency and usable performance. The idea will be to test the Taigun in its home environment which is the city, see how the one-litre engine performs on the highways and take on a road trip too. We shall also see how the components in the MQB A0-IN platform handle Indian road and weather conditions and more.