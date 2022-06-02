CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    2022 Hyundai Venue listed on India website ahead of launch

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    788 Views
    2022 Hyundai Venue listed on India website ahead of launch

    - Hyundai Venue facelift is inspired from Hyundai’s Sensuous Sportiness design language 

    - Current model has been delisted from Hyundai’s online Click to Buy platform

    The upcoming 2022 Hyundai Venue has been listed on the India website ahead of its official launch in the country on 16 June, 2022. As per the company, the upcoming Hyundai Venue facelift is inspired by Hyundai’s Sensuous Sportiness design language. Recently, the company had delisted the current model from Hyundai’s online Click to Buy platform. The upcoming 2022 Hyundai Venue will offer new features and fresh styling elements over the current model. Selective Hyundai dealers have unofficially opened bookings for the updated Venue

    Recently, we covered the leaked images of the upcoming Hyundai Venue facelift. To read about 2022 Venue design highlights, click here. Mechanically, the updated model is expected to continue with the existing petrol and diesel options in the current model. The diesel version is powered by a 1.5-litre engine that generates 99bhp and 240Nm of torque and is mated to a six-speed manual transmission. The 1.0-litre Turbo GDi is the powerful one of the lot, with an output of 118bhp/172Nm torque. Alternatively, the 1.2-litre petrol engine produces 82bhp at 6,000rpm.

    More details about the 2022 Hyundai Venue will be known in the days to come. Post launch, the upcoming Hyundai Venue facelift will compete against the likes of the Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Toyota Urban Cruiser, and the Mahindra XUV300.

    Hyundai Venue Facelift Image
    Hyundai Venue Facelift
    ₹ 7.00 - 12.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Top cars we drove in May 2022
     Next 
    Jeep compact SUV spied

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Venue Facelift Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    ByCarWale Team11 Jul 2019
    6579 Views
    46 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.11 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Kia EV6

    Kia EV6

    ₹ 59.95 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2ndJUN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Volkswagen Virtus
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Volkswagen Virtus

    ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    9th Jun 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.27 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    ByCarWale Team11 Jul 2019
    6579 Views
    46 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 2022 Hyundai Venue listed on India website ahead of launch