2022 Hyundai Venue listed on India website ahead of launch

- Hyundai Venue facelift is inspired from Hyundai’s Sensuous Sportiness design language

- Current model has been delisted from Hyundai’s online Click to Buy platform

The upcoming 2022 Hyundai Venue has been listed on the India website ahead of its official launch in the country on 16 June, 2022. As per the company, the upcoming Hyundai Venue facelift is inspired by Hyundai’s Sensuous Sportiness design language. Recently, the company had delisted the current model from Hyundai’s online Click to Buy platform. The upcoming 2022 Hyundai Venue will offer new features and fresh styling elements over the current model. Selective Hyundai dealers have unofficially opened bookings for the updated Venue.

Recently, we covered the leaked images of the upcoming Hyundai Venue facelift. To read about 2022 Venue design highlights, click here. Mechanically, the updated model is expected to continue with the existing petrol and diesel options in the current model. The diesel version is powered by a 1.5-litre engine that generates 99bhp and 240Nm of torque and is mated to a six-speed manual transmission. The 1.0-litre Turbo GDi is the powerful one of the lot, with an output of 118bhp/172Nm torque. Alternatively, the 1.2-litre petrol engine produces 82bhp at 6,000rpm.

More details about the 2022 Hyundai Venue will be known in the days to come. Post launch, the upcoming Hyundai Venue facelift will compete against the likes of the Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Toyota Urban Cruiser, and the Mahindra XUV300.