Top 4 SUVs reviewed in January 2020

April 06, 2020, 07:03 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
Top 4 SUVs reviewed in January 2020

The high-on-demand SUV segment in India is booming with many new players entering the market. Apart from brand new products, manufacturers are also updating their existing SUV line-up with new iterations to stay updated. Here are the top four SUVs that we reviewed at the start of this year.

Volvo XC40

Volvo XC40 Exterior

We drove the new Volvo XC40 T4 R-Design in Goa for a first drive review. This SUV is now in sale in India at Rs 39.9 lakh and gets a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol mill that has been upgraded to meet the stringent BS6 emission norms.

Tata Nexon EV

Volvo XC40 Exterior

Earlier this year, Tata Motors launched its first fully-electric SUV in the Indian market in the form of the Nexon EV. It's pricing starts at Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 15.99 lakh for the top-end trim. Here's the first drive review of currently the most affordable fully-electric SUV that one can buy in our country.

Mahindra XUV300

Volvo XC40 Exterior

We pit the Mahindra XUV300 against the Hyundai Venue in our comparison test. This a sub-four-metre SUV that borrows styling traits from the XUV500. It’s available in both petrol and diesel engine options mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. We reviewed the latter.

Hyundai Venue

Volvo XC40 Exterior

Apart from comparing the Venue with the XUV300, we also took our long term report of Hyundai's compact SUV live. We focussed on the vehicle's city performance report that month. Now the BS6 version powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine is also available at a starting price of Rs 8.09 lakh (ex-showroom).

