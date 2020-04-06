Please Tell Us Your City

Maruti Suzuki Swift Sport spotted in India

April 06, 2020, 05:56 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
- Suzuki Swift Sport spotted at Delhi Airport

- The model is powered by a 127bhp 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine

New images shared on a social media channel reveal a single unit of the Suzuki Swift Sport that was spotted in India. Reportedly snapped at the Delhi airport, it is unclear if the Swift Sport seen in the images here was slated for Indian shores or if it was in transit to another region.

The Suzuki Swift Sport, which was unveiled at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, is sold in select international markets. Compared to the regular model, the Swift Sport features redesigned front and rear bumpers, new diamond-cut alloy wheels and blacked out side skirts.

Maruti Suzuki Swift Exterior

The Suzuki Sport is powered by a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine with a 48V mild-hybrid system, producing a combined power output of 127bhp and 235Nm of torque. This enables the car to sprint from a standstill to 100kmph in 9.1 seconds, up to a top speed of 210kmph.

  • Maruti Suzuki
  • Swift
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • Swift Sport
Maruti Suzuki Swift Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 6.08 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 6.45 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 5.68 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 6.12 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 6.29 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 6.06 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 6.01 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 5.75 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 5.83 Lakh onwards

