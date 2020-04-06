Maruti Suzuki Swift Sport spotted in India

- Suzuki Swift Sport spotted at Delhi Airport

- The model is powered by a 127bhp 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine

New images shared on a social media channel reveal a single unit of the Suzuki Swift Sport that was spotted in India. Reportedly snapped at the Delhi airport, it is unclear if the Swift Sport seen in the images here was slated for Indian shores or if it was in transit to another region.

The Suzuki Swift Sport, which was unveiled at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, is sold in select international markets. Compared to the regular model, the Swift Sport features redesigned front and rear bumpers, new diamond-cut alloy wheels and blacked out side skirts.

The Suzuki Sport is powered by a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine with a 48V mild-hybrid system, producing a combined power output of 127bhp and 235Nm of torque. This enables the car to sprint from a standstill to 100kmph in 9.1 seconds, up to a top speed of 210kmph.

Image Source