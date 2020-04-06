Tata Harrier vs MG Hector: Interior dimensions compared

Tata Harrier is certainly a looker and has a lot going for it. It is spacious, well-built and has a decent list of features to back that price tag. However, in the space where the Harrier is positioned, MG Motor has pitted the Hector. And the Hector boasts of similar characteristics as the Harrier, and some more. So if you are in the market for a five-seater SUV which offers as much space on the inside as it is good looking on the outside, here is a detailed comparison of the interior dimensions of Tata Harrier and MG Hector.

Front Cabin:

Given that the Hector is considerably longer than the Harrier, the maximum legroom it offers in the front row is more as well – 880/660mm as compared to Harrier’s 840/620mm. But the Harrier makes up for that by offering more headroom of 1020mm over 970mm in the Hector. Mostly because you sit slightly higher in the Hector as compared to the Harrier. Both these SUVs are closely matched in terms of shoulder room they offer. Along with that, they also have large and supportive seats. Moreover, the use of large panoramic sunroof and good materials used in both makes the cabin feel airy and spacious.

Front Cabin Tata Harrier MG Hector Legroom(Max/min) 840/620mm 880/660mm Headroom 1020mm 970mm Shoulder room 1350mm 1360mm Backrest height 620mm 620mm

Rear Cabin

Surprisingly, the Harrier manages to offer more legroom in the second row while the ideal legroom is also marginally better. Meanwhile, the taller roofline and wider body shell also translate to more headroom and shoulder room in the Harrier – 950mm and 1320mm, respectively – as compared to Hector’s 920mm and 1300mm. Even the seat base of the Harrier is more by 20mm at 490mm while the backrest height is identical in both at 620mm. So the Harrier offers more cabin space in the second row than what the Hector could manage. But the Hector does offer a flat footboard unlike the small hump in the Harrier. And the seats are flatter making three occupants feel more comfortable.

Rear Tata Harrier MG Hector Legroom(Max/min) 980/740mm 960/750mm Ideal legroom 790mm 780mm Headroom 950mm 920mm Shoulder room 1320mm 1300mm Seat base length 490mm 470mm Backrest height 620mm 620mm

Boot space

Lastly, the Hector impresses with a cavernous 587-litres boot as against the Harrier's 425 litre one. Although in terms of dimension, the Harrier manages to be marginally bigger and its loading lip is also lower, but Hector’s large exterior translates to best-in-segment boot space.

Boot Tata Harrier MG Hector Length/width/height 920/1120/450mm 900/1020/410mm Loading lip height 780mm 820mm

Conclusion

Although the Harrier put up a tough fight by offering more cabin space in the second row, the Hector turns out to be a tad better place to be in. Helping it furthermore is the first-in-segment features it offers. However, if you are in the market for a comfortable five-seater SUV with good looks and which can carry five and their luggage with ease, you cannot go wrong with either of the two we have here. What’s more, both these SUVs will receive a three-row version very soon.