  • Tata Harrier vs MG Hector: Interior dimensions compared

Tata Harrier vs MG Hector: Interior dimensions compared

April 06, 2020, 05:00 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
6460 Views
Tata Harrier vs MG Hector: Interior dimensions compared

Tata Harrier is certainly a looker and has a lot going for it. It is spacious, well-built and has a decent list of features to back that price tag. However, in the space where the Harrier is positioned, MG Motor has pitted the Hector. And the Hector boasts of similar characteristics as the Harrier, and some more. So if you are in the market for a five-seater SUV which offers as much space on the inside as it is good looking on the outside, here is a detailed comparison of the interior dimensions of Tata Harrier and MG Hector

Front Cabin:

Tata Harrier Front-Seats

Given that the Hector is considerably longer than the Harrier, the maximum legroom it offers in the front row is more as well – 880/660mm as compared to Harrier’s 840/620mm. But the Harrier makes up for that by offering more headroom of 1020mm over 970mm in the Hector. Mostly because you sit slightly higher in the Hector as compared to the Harrier. Both these SUVs are closely matched in terms of shoulder room they offer. Along with that, they also have large and supportive seats. Moreover, the use of large panoramic sunroof and good materials used in both makes the cabin feel airy and spacious. 

MG-Hector-Diesel-Manual-First-Drive-Review
Front CabinTata HarrierMG Hector
Legroom(Max/min)840/620mm880/660mm
Headroom1020mm970mm
Shoulder room1350mm1360mm
Backrest height620mm620mm

Rear Cabin

Tata Harrier Rear Seat Space

Surprisingly, the Harrier manages to offer more legroom in the second row while the ideal legroom is also marginally better. Meanwhile, the taller roofline and wider body shell also translate to more headroom and shoulder room in the Harrier – 950mm and 1320mm, respectively – as compared to Hector’s 920mm and 1300mm. Even the seat base of the Harrier is more by 20mm at 490mm while the backrest height is identical in both at 620mm. So the Harrier offers more cabin space in the second row than what the Hector could manage. But the Hector does offer a flat footboard unlike the small hump in the Harrier. And the seats are flatter making three occupants feel more comfortable. 

MG-Hector-Diesel-Manual-First-Drive-Review
RearTata HarrierMG Hector
Legroom(Max/min)980/740mm960/750mm
Ideal legroom790mm780mm
Headroom950mm920mm
Shoulder room1320mm1300mm
Seat base length490mm470mm
Backrest height620mm620mm

Boot space

Tata Harrier Boot Space

Lastly, the Hector impresses with a cavernous 587-litres boot as against the Harrier's 425 litre one. Although in terms of dimension, the Harrier manages to be marginally bigger and its loading lip is also lower, but Hector’s large exterior translates to best-in-segment boot space. 

MG-Hector-Diesel-Manual-First-Drive-Review
BootTata HarrierMG Hector
Length/width/height920/1120/450mm900/1020/410mm
Loading lip height780mm820mm

Conclusion

Although the Harrier put up a tough fight by offering more cabin space in the second row, the Hector turns out to be a tad better place to be in. Helping it furthermore is the first-in-segment features it offers. However, if you are in the market for a comfortable five-seater SUV with good looks and which can carry five and their luggage with ease, you cannot go wrong with either of the two we have here. What’s more, both these SUVs will receive a three-row version very soon.

Tata Harrier Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 16.78 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 17.43 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 16.48 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 16.85 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 16.64 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 15.44 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 16.78 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 15.48 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 15.44 Lakh onwards

