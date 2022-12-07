Top 3 bestselling Tata cars in India in November 2022

In recent times, Tata Motors has been aggressively competing for the second rank in the country. In November 2022, Tata Motors was outsold by Hyundai by 1,962 units. The Indian automaker posted a growth of 54.6 per cent with 46,040 unit sales in November 2022 as against 29,780 units sold in the same period last year.

Read below to learn more about the top three bestselling Tata cars in India in November 2022 –

Tata Nexon

The Nexon continues to drive sales for Tata Motors in India. The company registered 15,871 unit sales last month compared to 9,831 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a growth of 61 per cent. The strong sales numbers are contributed from both ICE and electric versions of this compact SUV.

Tata Punch

The sales for the Punch sub-compact SUV have nearly doubled with a growth of 99 per cent in November 2022. The company sold 12,131 units of the Punch last month as against 6,110 units sold in November 2021. Recently, Tata Motors introduced the Punch Camo edition which further boosted its sales in the country.

Tata Tiago

The Tiago hatchback was the third-highest-selling model for the company in India last month. Interestingly, the Tiago outsold the Altroz premium hatchback by just 13 units! The vehicle registered 5,097 unit sales last month compared to 4,998 unit sales in November 2021, thereby witnessing a mild growth of two per cent. The recently launched Tiago EV emerged as the most affordable electric vehicle in the country.