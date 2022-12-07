BMW patents a suspension system that charges EV batteries

- The system is still in its patent stage

- Will be available with future BMW flagship electric vehicles

BMW, the German automobile marvel, strives to be technologically and mechanically superior to its competitors. Now, as the industry pushes us toward electrification, automakers are focusing more on maximising the range of electric vehicles.

A patent filed by BMW was recently discovered, in which the company is working towards using energy from the movement of an EV's suspension system to charge its battery pack. The hardware visible in the image appears to be similar to the 48V active anti-roll system, which is common in higher-end performance SUVs.

According to the patent drawings, the system includes a generator unit with a small flywheel mounted on the vehicle's chassis. A stabiliser bar connects it to the suspension springs. When the suspension spring compresses, the stabiliser bar twists in one direction, causing an actuator disc to rotate. Then, when the spring decompresses, it releases the energy stored during the compression stroke, rotating the stabiliser bar and actuator disc in the opposite direction with the assistance of a clutch that allows the disc to drive the generator via a small gearbox. Finally, as the generator's flywheel spins, electricity is generated, which is then transferred to the battery pack.

Moreover, it will function in conjunction with the standard regenerative braking in electric vehicles, in which the drive motors act as a generator to harvest energy when the driver presses the brake pedal.

At present, it's unclear how much additional range this system could produce. If this system ever goes into production, it will most likely debut with BMW's high-end electric vehicles.