    Top 3 bestselling mid-size SUVs in H1 of 2022

    Nikhil Puthran

    Top 3 bestselling mid-size SUVs in H1 of 2022

    The strong demand for mid-size SUVs has encouraged automakers to introduce new models in this segment. The top three bestselling mid-size SUVs in the first half (H1) of 2022 are as follows. 

    Hyundai Creta

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Hyundai Creta leads sales in this segment with a cumulative sales figure of 67,421 unit sales in the last six months. In the same period in 2021, Hyundai registered cumulative sales of 67,283 units. Interestingly, there is no significant percentage difference in Creta sales this year despite the ongoing shortage in the supply of semiconductors.

    Kia Seltos

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The cumulative sales figures for the Kia Seltos in the last six months have witnessed a mild drop of three per cent. This drop in sales is attributed to the shortage in the supply of the electric component. The SUV registered total sales of 48,320 units in H1 of 2022 as compared to 49,643 unit sales in the same period last year.

    Mahindra XUV700

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Mahindra XUV700 claimed the third rank with cumulative sales of 29,882 units in the last six months. The production for this feature-rich SUV has been significantly impacted by the chip shortage. Despite the long waiting period, the XUV700 has accumulated over 1.5 lakh bookings.

    Top 3 hatchbacks sold in India in the first half of 2022

