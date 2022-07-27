CarWale
    All-new Volvo XC40 Recharge deliveries to commence in October 2022

    Gajanan Kashikar

    Swedish luxury automaker Volvo has launched its long-due electric crossover, the 2023 XC40 Recharge, in the Indian market with a sticker price of Rs 55.90 lakh, ex-showroom. While its deliveries will commence during the festive occasion in October, the XC40 Recharge already has a waiting time of three to six months. The waiting period varies depending on the demand, selection of exterior paint, and the allocation of units for the market.

    Volvo XC40 Recharge Left Rear Three Quarter

    Powering XC40 Recharge P8 AWD is a 78kWh battery pack and dual-electric motors that provide a WLTP-certified travel range of 418km on a single charge. This setup produces 402bhp and 660Nm of torque. The XC40 Recharge owners get an 11kW AC home wall box charger, while a 150kW DC fast charger can top it up from 10 to 80 per cent in claimed 28 minutes. Meanwhile, it can sprint from zero to 100kmph in 4.9 seconds and tops out at 180kmph.

    Volvo XC40 Recharge Front View

    The Swedish electric crossover is available in a single trim, the XC40 Recharge P8 AWD. Besides this, Volvo offers three years of comprehensive warranty, a service package, roadside assistance, and a four-year subscription for digital services. In fact, the XC40 Recharge also comes with eight years of warranty on its battery pack.

    Volvo XC40 Recharge Dashboard

    The key highlights of the XC40 Recharge include restyled and sharper daytime driving lights, a redesigned front bumper, distinctive 19-inch alloy wheels, a 12-inch driver display, Android-based nine-inch infotainment touchscreen, 13-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, electric sunroof, powered front seats with memory function, wireless charging pad, and dual-zone temperature control. Volvo has also bestowed it with a suite of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

    Volvo XC40 Recharge Left Side View

    The XC40 Recharge does not have any primary rivals, however, it faces competition from giants such as the Kia EV6 and BMW i4. The EV6GT Line RWD and GT Line AWD cost Rs 59.95 and Rs 65.95 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. Whereas the BMW i4 eDrive40 is priced at Rs 69.90 lakh (ex-showroom). That said, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 will be the closest rival for the Swedish electric crossover upon its launch in the country.

    Volvo XC40 Recharge Tail Light/Tail Lamp
    Volvo XC40 Recharge Gallery

