Top 3 hatchbacks sold in India in the first half of 2022

The hatchback segment is a major contributor to car sales in the country. Interestingly, despite the ongoing shortage in the supply of semiconductors, the hatchbacks continue to be a major volume-generating segment for automakers in the country. Read below to learn more about the cumulative sales figures for the top three bestselling models in this segment in the last six months.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R emerged as the bestselling hatchback in the country in the first half (H1) of 2022. The vehicle registered cumulative sales of 1,13,407 units in the last six months as compared to 94,839 unit sales in H1 of 2021, thereby registering a growth of 20 per cent. The Wagon R CNG has emerged as a popular choice among buyers due to steadily rising fuel prices in the country.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

The Swift claimed the second rank despite a drop of 11 per cent. The Swift registered cumulative sales of 91,177 units in H1 of 2022 as compared to 1,02,206 unit sales in the same period last year. The drop in sales is attributed to the shortage in the supply of semiconductors.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

The premium hatchback from Maruti Suzuki, the Baleno registered cumulative sales of 74,892 units over the last six months as compared to 93,823 unit sales in the same period last year. The sales for the Baleno dropped by 20 per cent due to the ongoing shortage in the supply of electric component.