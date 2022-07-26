Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara arrives at showrooms; prices likely to be announced next month

- Production will begin next month at Toyota’s plant in Bidadi, Karnataka

- Deliveries to start in September 2022

It’s almost a week since Maruti Suzuki unveiled its newest flagship SUV in the form of the Grand Vitara. Now, the SUV has started to arrive at Nexa outlets and the bookings are underway for Rs 11,000. As per our dealer sources, it is most likely that the carmaker will announce the prices of the Grand Vitara early next month and the deliveries are slated to begin in September 2022.

The highlight of the new Grand Vitara is the hybrid powertrain. The first one is a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid powertrain that is available with a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission. The former gearbox is also equipped with Maruti’s AllGrip all-wheel-drive setup. The second alternative is a strong hybrid powertrain that is coupled with an e-CVT gearbox. Here, you can read the detailed engine specifications and claimed fuel efficiency of both engines.

As for the exterior styling, the Grand Vitara debuts a split headlamp setup for a Maruti Suzuki model. Besides that, there is a massive front grille with chrome borders and a silver skid plate. The SUV rides on 27-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and sports split LED tail lamps with smoked clusters.

Inside, the cabin of the Grand Vitara follows a brown and black theme and is laden with features like a 360-degree camera, cooled front seats, a heads-up display, and a panoramic sunroof. The nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system sits atop the dashboard and gets Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Suzuki Connect telematics. The SUV will be offered in Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Alpha, Zeta+, and Alpha+ variants.

When launched in the coming month, the Grand Vitara will lock horns with Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, and the upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. We expect the prices of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara to start from Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.