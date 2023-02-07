Top 3 bestselling Hyundai cars in January 2023

- Hyundai posted a sales growth of 14 per cent in January 2023

Hyundai reclaimed its title of being the second bestselling automaker in the country in January 2023. Back in December 2022, the South Korean automaker was outsold by Tata Motors by 1,214. This time around, Hyundai outsold Tata Motors by 2,116 units in January 2023. The company sold 50,106 units as against 44,022 units, thereby registering a growth of 14 per cent.

Read below to learn more about the top three bestselling Hyundai models in the country last month.

Hyundai Creta

The Hyundai Creta continues to be the bestselling model for the company in India. Last month, the company sold 15,037 units as against 9,869 units sold in January 2022, thereby registering a growth of 52 per cent. Interestingly, the Creta SUV also registered its highest-ever monthly domestic sales last month.

Hyundai Venue

The Venue compact SUV emerged as the second bestseller for the company despite a drop of six per cent. The company sold 10,738 units of the compact SUV last month as against 11,377 units sold in the previous year.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios secured the third rank with 8,760 unit sales in January 2023 as against 6,841 unit sales, thereby registering a growth of 28 per cent. The company recently launched the 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios in the country and you can learn more about the top feature highlights here.

Data Source: AP